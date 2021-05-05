Senate committee advances bills on sex ed, decriminalizing HIV transmission

“Across the country, and of all the children referred to children’s advocacy centers in the state of Illinois, 60 percent of them are younger than 12,” Julia Strehlow, of the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, told lawmakers Wednesday. “The (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) refers to child sexual abuse as a preventable public health problem and Senate Bill 818 would contribute to prevention of this problem.”

The bill also includes educational provisions targeted at students who identify as LGBTQ, students with disabilities and students with children.

Representatives of the Illinois Association of School Boards and the Catholic Conference of Illinois testified against the bill.

Private and charter schools under the state’s Critical Health Problems and Comprehensive Health Education Act, are required to provide education on the prevention, transmission and treatment of sexually transmitted infections.

SB 818 amends the statute that such education would have to be “medically accurate” and “culturally appropriate,” the latter being defined in the bill as affirming of gender identity, gender expression, sexual orientation and sexual behavior. It also removes the inclusion of abstinence-only education.