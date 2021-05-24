Senate Republicans call for Prisoner Review Board appointees to testify

As the 60 session days deadline for confirmation approached in March 2021, Senate Republicans said Pritzker withdrew the four appointments and reappointed each of them days later, which reset the 60 session days.

Perkins and Ruggiero were both appointed to the PRB by former Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Perkins was appointed by Rauner in 2015 and reappointed by Pritzker when her term expired in 2021, according to the governor’s office. Ruggiero was appointed by Rauner in 2018 and reappointed by Pritzker. According to the governor’s office, Ruggiero was not confirmed prior to his term’s expiration in early 2021, when Pritzker reappointed him.

Plummer said he has shared his concerns publicly both in committee and on the floor with Democratic Sen. Laura Murphy, of Des Plaines, chair of the Senate Executive Appointments Committee, to no avail. He said Senate Republicans have also sent Murphy a letter outlining their concerns.

In the news conference Monday, Bryant urged Murphy to post a hearing for the individuals so they can make their case for being on the parole board.