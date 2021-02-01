Serena Williams through easily in Australian Open tuneup

MELBOURNE, Australia — Serena Williams found a silver lining in the delayed start to the Australian Open, the season-opening Grand Slam tournament that is starting three weeks later than usual because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Time.

Time to recover from an Achilles injury that ended her run at last year's French Open before her second-round match. Extra time with her daughter, albeit in hotel quarantine.

The 39-year-old American, a seven-time Australian Open champion, restarted her lengthy quest for a 24th Grand Slam singles title with a 6-1, 6-4 win over Daria Gavrilova on Monday in a tuneup tournament at Melbourne Park.

There are six tournaments being staged this week to give players some chance at competitive tennis before the first major of the year starts next Monday. Williams is playing in the Yarra Valley Classic, along with top-ranked Ash Barty and defending Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin.

The fifth-seeded Williams said she was "pushing the limits" just being fit enough to compete at Melbourne Park.

"I needed every time — I don't think I would have been here if it was during the regular season," she said. "So, whew, that was an unwanted blessing, I would say, but it was much needed for me.