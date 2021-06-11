 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sesser-Valier High School
0 comments

Sesser-Valier High School

  • 0

Sesser-Valier High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Audrey Gulley

Audrey Gulley

Audrey Gulley

Hometown: Benton

Parents: John and Nancy Gulley

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study law.

Garret Gunter

Garret Gunter

Garret Gunter

Hometown: Scheller

Parents: Brian and Angie Gunter

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physical therapy.

Anna Kistner

Anna Kistner

Anna Kistner

Hometown: Scheller

Parents: Scott and Angie Kistner

College plans: Attend Rend Lake Gollege to study agriculture producation and management.

Shyalee Manker

Shyalee Manker

Shyalee Manker

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Todd and Beth Manker

Plans: Enlist in the U.S. Air Force.

Georgia Ort

Georgia Ort

Georgia Ort

Hometown: Sesser 

Parents: George and Maria Ort

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina.

Derek Sample

Derek Sample

Derek Sample

Hometown: Sesser

Parents: Jason and Heather Sample

College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina, then Southern Illinois University Carbodale to major in agriculture and math education. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature
Local News

Bill reducing trailer licenses awaiting governor's signature

  • Updated

A proposal to reduce license fees for trailers has passed both houses of the Illinois legislature and awaits the governor's signature. Under the bill, annual fee for class TA license plates drop to $36 from $118. Governor J.B. Pritzker has indicated he intends to sign the bill.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News