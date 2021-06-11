Sesser-Valier High School has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Audrey Gulley
Hometown: Benton
Parents: John and Nancy Gulley
College plans: Attend Rend Lake College in Ina to study law.
Garret Gunter
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Brian and Angie Gunter
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study physical therapy.
Anna Kistner
Hometown: Scheller
Parents: Scott and Angie Kistner
College plans: Attend Rend Lake Gollege to study agriculture producation and management.
Shyalee Manker
Hometown: Sesser
Parents: Todd and Beth Manker
Plans: Enlist in the U.S. Air Force.