Sexton helps Cavaliers rally for win over Wizards

WASHINGTON — Colin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to win in their first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, beating the Washington Wizards 113-110 on Friday night.

Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein's resignation.

Andre Drummond added 12 points and 12 rebounds, Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Cavaliers took control in the fourth quarter after not leading at all during the first three.

Bradley Beal had 26 points for Washington on 9-for-28 shooting. He was 1 of 10 from 3-point range on a night the Wizards shot 24% (9 of 37) from long range.

Rui Hachimura added 17 points as the Washington returned from the break with a loss after entering winning five of their last seven.

Trailing nearly the entire game and by as many as 16 early, the Cavs turned it around with a 20-4 run during the fourth quarter. They pulled into their first tie on Thompson's alley-oop dunk.