Sexton helps Cavaliers rally for win over Wizards

WASHINGTON — Colin Sexton scored 14 of his 25 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to win in their first game under interim coach J.B. Bickerstaff, beating the Washington Wizards 113-110 on Friday night.
Cedi Osman added 16 points and Darius Garland had 15 to help the Cavaliers win back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 9-11. After those wins, they lost 13 of 15 heading into the All-Star break, resulting in first-year head coach John Beilein's resignation.
Andre Drummond added 12 points and 12 rebounds, Tristan Thompson had 10 points and 11 rebounds and the Cavaliers took control in the fourth quarter after not leading at all during the first three.
Bradley Beal had 26 points for Washington on 9-for-28 shooting. He was 1 of 10 from 3-point range on a night the Wizards shot 24% (9 of 37) from long range.
Rui Hachimura added 17 points as the Washington returned from the break with a loss after entering winning five of their last seven.
Trailing nearly the entire game and by as many as 16 early, the Cavs turned it around with a 20-4 run during the fourth quarter. They pulled into their first tie on Thompson's alley-oop dunk.
After Beal hit two foul shots, Garland's 3-pointer from the left elbow gave Cleveland its first lead with 6:29 left. He hit another 3 from the top of the arc to complete the run, making it 107-99 with 4:07 left.
MAVERICKS 122, MAGIC 106: Luka Doncic nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 33 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and Dallas cruised past Orlando.
Maxi Kleber added a career-high 26 points off the bench as the Mavericks improved to 19-8 on the road this season. They won just 18 road games combined the last two seasons.
PACERS 106, KNICKS 98: At New York, J. Warren had 27 points and eight rebounds, leading Indiana to a victory over New York in their return from the All-Star break.
Domantas Sabonis added 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pacers, who won their second straight after a six-game losing streak.
RAPTORS 118, SUNS 101: At Toronto, Pascal Siakam had 37 points and 12 rebounds and Toronto beat Phoenix for their 16th victory in 17 games.
Serge Ibaka scored 16 points, Fred VanVleet and Terence Davis each had 14, Kyle Lowry had 13 points and 10 assists and OG Anunoby aded 12 points for the defending NBA champion Raptors.
CELTICS 127, MINNESOTA 117: At Minneapolis, Gordon Hayward scored 29 points, Daniel Theis had career highs with 25 points and 16 rebounds and Boston stayed strong out of the All-Star break, holding off Minnesota.
Jalen Brown scored 25 points and Jayson Tatum had 28 points and 11 rebounds as fellow All-Star Kemba Walker sat out because of a minor knee injury. Marcus Smart had 10 points and a season-high 10 assists as the primary point guard in Walker's place, helping the Celtics win for the ninth time in last 10 games. They're 1 1/2 games behind defending NBA champion Toronto for second place in the suddenly stacked Eastern Conference.
THUNDER 113, NUGGETS 101: At Oklahoma City, Chris Paul scored 29 points, Steven Adams had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Oklahoma City beat Denver.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 11 points, nine rebounds and nine assists for the Thunder. They have won 11 of their past 14 games.