Sexton scores 30 points in Cavs win over Bulls

CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland added 25 as Cleveland never trailed in a 121-105 win over Chicago, snapping a five-game home losing streak.

Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the bench Friday. Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.

Kevin Love added 15 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which built its largest lead of the season at 94-61 in the third quarter on its way to its first victory at home in a month.

Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls entered the night tied with Washington for the final play-in tournament spot in the East, while the Cavaliers were four games back.

Chicago pulled within 112-97 on a Denzel Valentine layup with 5:33 remaining, but Cleveland scored the next five points to end the threat. Larry Nance Jr. and Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 10 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who forced 20 turnovers and scored 23 points off them.