Sexton scores 30 points in Cavs win over Bulls

CLEVELAND — Collin Sexton scored 30 points and Darius Garland added 25 as Cleveland never trailed in a 121-105 win over Chicago, snapping a five-game home losing streak.
Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was not at the game for personal reasons, but is expected to return to the bench Friday. Assistant coach Greg Buckner filled in for his longtime friend and colleague.
Kevin Love added 15 points and nine rebounds for Cleveland, which built its largest lead of the season at 94-61 in the third quarter on its way to its first victory at home in a month.
Lauri Markkanen scored 14 of his 16 points in the second half and Thaddeus Young had 14 points and eight rebounds for Chicago. The Bulls entered the night tied with Washington for the final play-in tournament spot in the East, while the Cavaliers were four games back.
Chicago pulled within 112-97 on a Denzel Valentine layup with 5:33 remaining, but Cleveland scored the next five points to end the threat. Larry Nance Jr. and Isaiah Hartenstein finished with 10 points apiece for the Cavaliers, who forced 20 turnovers and scored 23 points off them.
RAPTORS 114, NETS 103: At Tampa, Florida, Pascal Siakam had 27 points and nine rebounds, OG Anunoby scored 25 points and Toronto seized control in the third quarter in a victory over Brooklyn, extending their winning streak to four games.
Kyrie Irving had 28 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists for the Nets, and Bruce Brown added 21 points and 14 rebounds.
Toronto made 13 of 24 shots (54%) and outscored the Nets 36-23 in the third quarter.
SUNS 116, 76ERS 113: At Philadelphia, Chris Paul scored 28 points, Devin Booker had 19 and Mikal Bridges 18 to lead Phoenix to a victory over Philadelphia.
Joel Embiid, who had 38 points and 17 rebounds, heaved a full-court shot at the horn that rattled around the rim and put the All-Star center on his back in disbelief over the near-make.
No matter, the Suns walked off winners on the road for the second time this week against one of the top teams in the East.
Paul hit five 3s and Bridges, a former Villanova standout, continued to haunt the Sixers three years after an ill-fated draft-night deal. The Sixers selected Bridges with the 10th overall pick in 2018 — a feel-good story because of the Nova connection and his mother worked for the 76ers’ parent company. Zhaire played only 13 NBA games and is out of the league while Bridges turned into a breakout star for the blossoming Suns.
PACERS 122, THUNDER 116: At Indianapolis, with seven men out, Indiana came up big by playing small ball, running away from r.eeling Oklahoma City
Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists, and Caris LeVert scored 28 points as the severely short-handed Pacers snapped a three-game losing streak despite playing without anyone taller than 6-foot-7. Indiana was missing three starters — two-time All-Star forward Domantas Sabonis, center Myles Turner and forward T.J. Warren — and four backups.
Jeff Green hit a 3-pointer and Irving followed with two in the final minutes of the first quarter, propelling the Nets to a 13-point lead, their largest of the game.