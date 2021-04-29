Sharangovich scores twice, Devils beat Flyers

Sharangovich opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:10 of the first period. The Russian forward wired a shot from the right faceoff circle that found an opening between the glove and shoulder of the Flyers goaltender. Will Butcher and Severson assisted on the play.

ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0: At New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as New York beat cross-city rival Rangers

Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists for the Islanders. Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, they won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1) to remain one point ahead of fourth-place Boston in the East Division.

Varlamov had seven saves in the first period, 10 in the second and eight in the third for his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.\

HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 1: At Raleigh, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and Carolina beat Detroit to stretch their points streak to nine games.