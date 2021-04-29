Sharangovich scores twice, Devils beat Flyers

NEWARK, N.J. — Yegor Sharangovich scored twice, Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves and the New Jersey Devils beat the Philadelphia Flyers 5-3 Thursday night.
Jesper Boqvist, Pavel Zacha and Jesper Bratt also scored as the Devils won their second straight game after an 0-9-1 stretch. Defensemen Damon Severson and Will Butcher each recorded two assists.
Scott Laughton, Sean Couturier and Travis Konecny scored for Philadelphia and Alex Lyon made 14 saves, but the Flyers fell for the third time in four games. Jakub Voracek added two assists.
Boqvist helped New Jersey restore a two-goal lead at 9:00 of the second period. The Swedish forward hammered a pass from Nicholas Merkley at the top of the right faceoff circle after a Flyers neutral-zone turnover to lead 3-1.
Zacha extended the Devils lead to 4-2 and provided insurance with a short-side wrist shot at 13:15 of the third period.
Bratt added an empty-net goal late in the third period, snapping an eight-game scoring drought.
Couturier pulled the Flyers within one goal with a backdoor tap-in at 12:17 of the middle period. Justin Braun found Couturier all alone near the top of the crease to set up the goal. Voracek and Couturier each extended their individual point streaks to five games on the play.
Sharangovich opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 8:10 of the first period. The Russian forward wired a shot from the right faceoff circle that found an opening between the glove and shoulder of the Flyers goaltender. Will Butcher and Severson assisted on the play.
ISLANDERS 4, RANGERS 0: At New York, Semyon Varlamov stopped 25 shots for his league-leading sixth shutout of the season and 250th career win as New York beat cross-city rival Rangers
Leo Komarov, Oliver Wahlstrom, Anthony Beauvillier and Mathew Barzal scored, and Brock Nelson and Scott Mayfield each had two assists for the Islanders. Coming off three straight losses to first-place Washington, they won for the third time in eight games (3-4-1) to remain one point ahead of fourth-place Boston in the East Division.
Varlamov had seven saves in the first period, 10 in the second and eight in the third for his 33rd career shutout and fourth win in five starts against the Rangers this season. He became the first goalie to shut out the Rangers three times at Madison Square Garden in one season.\
HURRICANES 3, RED WINGS 1: At Raleigh, Teuvo Teravainen had a goal and assist for his first points in more than two months, and Carolina beat Detroit to stretch their points streak to nine games.
Teravainen was in his second game back after sitting out 32 of 33 games because of a concussion. He hadn’t recorded a point since Feb. 19.
Brady Skjei and Warren Foegele also scored and Sebastian Aho registered two assists for the Hurricanes, who opened a five-game homestand. They clinched a playoff berth earlier in the week at Dallas.
LIGHTNING 3, STARS 0: At Tampa, Blake Coleman converted a short-handed penalty shot and Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 20 shots for his 26th career shutout to lead Tampa Bay to a victory against Dallas.
Ondrej Palat and Brayden Point also scored for Tampa Bay, which has won four consecutive games.
Vasilevskiy’s shutout, his third this season against Dallas, is his fifth on the season, tying for the league lead. Vasilevskiy also reached 30 victories for a franchise-record fourth consecutive season.