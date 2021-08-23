Shaw hits grand slam as Red Sox beat Rangers

BOSTON — Travis Shaw hit a game-ending grand slam in the 11th inning, and Boston beat Texas 8-4 on Monday.

Shaw, who entered as a defensive replacement in the eighth, drove a 3-2 pitch off Dennis Santana (2-3) over Boston's bullpen. He flipped his bat and looked at the dugout before rounding the bases and getting mobbed at the plate.

It was Shaw's first hit since he was claimed off waivers from Milwaukee on Aug. 15. He also began his big league career with the Red Sox in 2015.

"It's pretty cool," Shaw said. "As the years have gone, you think there's a lot of things that have happened in my career and you think about moments and things that surprise you, and something like that happens."

Asked if he knew it was gone, he said: "Yeah, I knew that was gone. That was a good one."

Alex Verdugo and Hunter Renfroe also homered for Boston in the makeup of Sunday's scheduled game, which was postponed due to the approach of Hurricane Henri. Garrett Whitlock (5-2) worked 2 2/3 innings for the victory.

The Red Sox committed a season-high five errors and had two baserunners cut down in a 10-1 loss on Saturday night. Manager Alex Cora called that game "embarrassing" and "not acceptable."