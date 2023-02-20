The event will include hands-on experiences to help students explore career paths. Programs will include agriculture, automotive technology, basic heating and air conditioning, residential electricity, computer systems, criminal justice, nursing and allied health careers, occupational therapy, science and technology, social work, teaching, truck driving and welding.

“CTE Day is a great opportunity for Shawnee Community College to introduce high school students to career options they may have never considered. We hope that by showcasing these opportunities, students will be more prepared for their future after high school,” said Kristin Shelby, dean of transfer and adult education at the college.