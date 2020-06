× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Scott Schmedeman

Parents: Scott Schmedeman Sr. and Crystal Corley

Future plans: After graduation, Scott plans to enter the workforce.

Ryan Schaefer

Parents: TC and Karen Schaefer

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State to study wildlife and conservation biology.

Jayclynn Presutti

Parents: Lisa Arnsmeyer and Jake Presutti

College plans: Pursue a major in education and a minor in business.

Koby McLane

Parents: Mitchel and Amy McLane

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State University to study agribusiness.

Olivia Jackson

Parents: Donald and Renee Jackson