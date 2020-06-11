Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.
Scott Schmedeman
Parents: Scott Schmedeman Sr. and Crystal Corley
Future plans: After graduation, Scott plans to enter the workforce.
Ryan Schaefer
Parents: TC and Karen Schaefer
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State to study wildlife and conservation biology.
Jayclynn Presutti
Parents: Lisa Arnsmeyer and Jake Presutti
College plans: Pursue a major in education and a minor in business.
Koby McLane
Parents: Mitchel and Amy McLane
College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State University to study agribusiness.
Olivia Jackson
Parents: Donald and Renee Jackson
College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.
Jesse Ellet
Parents: Michael and Laura Ellet
College plans: Serve to our country in the United States Navy.
