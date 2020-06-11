Shawnee High School
Shawnee High School in Wolf Lake has selected the following students to be recognized by the Southern Illinois Society for High School Achievement.

Scott Schmedeman

Parents: Scott Schmedeman Sr. and Crystal Corley

Future plans: After graduation, Scott plans to enter the workforce.

Ryan Schaefer

Parents: TC and Karen Schaefer

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State to study wildlife and conservation biology.

Jayclynn Presutti

Parents: Lisa Arnsmeyer and Jake Presutti

College plans: Pursue a major in education and a minor in business.

Koby McLane

Parents: Mitchel and Amy McLane

College plans: Attend Shawnee Community College and Southeast Missouri State University to study agribusiness.

Olivia Jackson

Parents: Donald and Renee Jackson

College plans: Attend Southern Illinois University Carbondale to study elementary education.

Jesse Ellet

Parents: Michael and Laura Ellet

College plans: Serve to our country in the United States Navy.

