Shawnee National Forest celebrates 80th anniversary with lecture and historical film

The Shawnee National Forest continues its series of programs to commemorate its 80th anniversary with a free program at 10 a.m. Oct. 3 at the Barkhausen-Cache River Wetlands Center in Cypress.
The program includes a presentation by Mary McCorvie, Shawnee National Forest heritage program manager, about the early history of the forest, as well as a special showing of "The Land Changes," a historical film featuring the Shawnee National Forest. According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, the historical film features a so-called "newspaperman" as he explains how worn-out farmland can become an asset and how national forests are improved through reforestation, protection and proper management. Both starring roles were played by Shawnee National Forest employees. Leonard Farmer, a clerk and dispatcher at Elizabethtown Ranger Station, played the newspaperman; while Lindal Roberts, a forestry aid, worked in the Jonesboro Ranger Station. The 1957 film will be accompanied by presentation on the 80th anniversary of the Shawnee National Forest and why the forest was established during the 1930s.
The program is limited to 30 participants. To register, call the Cache River Wetlands Center at 618-657-2064 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Participants are strongly encouraged to wear face masks. If attendees don’t have a face mask, one will be provided.
— The Southern
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!