Shawnee National Forest celebrates 80th anniversary with lecture and historical film

The program includes a presentation by Mary McCorvie, Shawnee National Forest heritage program manager, about the early history of the forest, as well as a special showing of "The Land Changes," a historical film featuring the Shawnee National Forest. According to a news release from the U.S. Forest Service, the historical film features a so-called "newspaperman" as he explains how worn-out farmland can become an asset and how national forests are improved through reforestation, protection and proper management. Both starring roles were played by Shawnee National Forest employees. Leonard Farmer, a clerk and dispatcher at Elizabethtown Ranger Station, played the newspaperman; while Lindal Roberts, a forestry aid, worked in the Jonesboro Ranger Station. The 1957 film will be accompanied by presentation on the 80th anniversary of the Shawnee National Forest and why the forest was established during the 1930s.