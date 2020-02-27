Sheriffs: Policy ‘aids and abets’ undocumented immigrants released after convictions

SPRINGFIELD — Sheriffs and Republican state lawmakers are calling on Gov. JB Pritzker to scrap a new policy that they say prohibits communication between state, federal and local law enforcement agencies when an undocumented immigrant is released from a state prison after serving a felony sentence.
“I’m here to sound the alarm that a recent policy change by the Illinois Department of Corrections is making our communities and neighborhoods less safe,” Kankakee County Sheriff Mike Downey said Tuesday, Feb. 25, at a Capitol news conference with House and Senate Republicans.
Downey said his department contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to coordinate the pickup, transfer and detainment of people released from state prison but still subject to federal detainers due to immigration status.
Prior to the change, IDOC would transfer them to the Pontiac Correctional Center, where the Kankakee County Sherriff’s Department would pick them up an hold them at the Jerome Combs Detention Center in Kankakee County until their immigration case is reviewed and adjudicated.
But because of the policy change, which sheriffs said they learned of indirectly on Jan. 30, all such transfers at the request of ICE are no longer allowed, Downey said.
Instead, those individuals are released locally from the facility where they were held without any notification of law enforcement entities.
“I am dumbfounded that we had to learn that dangerous felons were simply being released into our county and into our community without notice, coordination or even a courtesy call to local law enforcement,” Livingston County Sheriff Tony Childress said at the news conference.
Downey said he learned of, but was not given a reason for, the change when IDOC informed his office that all scheduled transfers were canceled. At that time, his department notified ICE, which was eventually forwarded correspondence from IDOC detailing the policy change.
“We’ve never been told anything as to what the rationale was, which is disappointing,” he said.
State Sen. Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, called for legislative hearings on the issue from a joint House and Senate committee.
Sex ed mandate
Illinois public and charter schools would be mandated to teach students from kindergarten through 12th grade “inclusive, medically accurate, and culturally appropriate comprehensive sex education” if legislation announced Wednesday, Feb. 26, becomes law.
The curriculum, not currently mandated, would include information children and youth need to prevent bullying, foster healthy relationships and prevent abuse or violence, a group of advocates and lawmakers said at a news conference.
The bill’s Democratic sponsors, Sen. Ram Villivalam, of Chicago, and Rep. Kathleen Willis, of Addison, both said students want such materials, especially those from districts that do not include lessons on sexual education or diverse sexualities and genders.
Lessons for students in kindergarten through second grade would primarily focus on personal safety, being a good friend and how to speak to parents, said Brigid Leahy, Planned Parenthood of Illinois’ senior director of policy. Beginning in third grade, students would begin learning about safe relationships and physical changes.
Villivalam said he acknowledges the initiative’s detractors may argue “this bill goes too far and that it shouldn’t be required.”
According to the legislation, though, “schools have a responsibility to address child abuse, harassment, bullying, interpersonal violence, and personal safety issues,” all of which can impact a student’s health and progress in school.
Districts would be required to inform parents about the planned classes at the beginning of each school year, Leahy said. Parents would be able to opt their children out of these lessons, which are to be implemented no later than July 1, 2021, with a written note.
Similar curriculums are mandated in 29 other states and Washington, D.C. — Iowa and Kentucky are the states nearest Illinois to do so.
The REACH Act is Senate Bill 2762. It has nine co-sponsors, including Villivalam, all Democrats.
Crop production
Central Illinois counties led Illinois in corn and soybean production last year as every region and nearly all counties saw decreases in both crops, according to estimates released last week by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Both production and yields for corn and soybeans fell in nearly every Illinois county for which the USDA has data for the past two years, according to an analysis by Capitol News Illinois.
The USDA published county-specific soybean figures for 75 of 102 counties and corn figures for 67 counties. Remaining counties were lumped into regional totals. All nine of Illinois’ crop-growing regions, from the cold and snowy northwest to the temperate southeast, saw production and yields decrease.
McLean County, Illinois’ largest by area and a perennial powerhouse in cash crop production, was by far the top producer of corn and soybeans, producing more than 61 million and 18 million bushels, respectively. Fellow central Illinois counties Champaign and Livingston rounded out the top three.
“The soil is good here, but is it better than anything in northern Illinois? No. Western Illinois? Probably not,” said Gerald Thompson, who grows thousands of acres of corn and soybeans in the McLean County town of Colfax.
A short drive down Interstate 55, Sangamon County topped the state in corn and soybean yields, which is the average number of bushels produced from an acre of land. Sangamon County farms averaged 206.3 bushels per acre of corn and 65.5 of soybeans.
“I think we’re all suited to compete, it’s just more of a weather issue,” Thompson said.
Production and yields were down from 2018 across the state – in many places dramatically – after heavy rain and flooding plagued farmers during the spring planting season.
Last week’s numbers are the first county-level glimpse into the plight of Illinois’ top two crops after statewide production totals released in January showed a 20 percent drop in soybean production and an 18 percent drop in corn.
Illinois last year saw its wettest January through June on record. Corn and soybeans are usually planted in the late spring, especially May. Unfortunately for farmers, the state’s wettest May on record forced many to wait until June and even July to put seeds in the ground.
Domestic violence task force
State lawmakers on a human services panel were visibly emotional Wednesday, Feb. 26, as they listened to a domestic violence survivor recount how her estranged husband killed her 18-month-old son.
Cassandra Tanner-Miller was standing in her kitchen in September 2019 when “this monster” entered her home through the back sliding doors, asked if she and her two children were “ready to die today” and beat her “relentlessly” and “violently.”
He shot her son, Colton, 10 times in the head before Tanner-Miller came to and, with “a mother’s strength,” she said, ran with her daughter, then age 9, out of the home to a neighbor’s garage as her estranged husband was shooting at them. He later turned the gun on himself.
“I followed everything I was supposed to do to escape this monster, ... and realized while I held my son for the last time ... that I had to be the voice for so many who have fallen before me in the hands of an abuser,” Tanner-Miller said. “I needed to make sure that my son was not just a number that people tally on a sheet on statistics when there are things that we could be doing in the state of Illinois to protect, to serve and to ensure that Illinois has a future for families.”
She asked the 12 representatives on the committee to approve the Domestic Violence Task Force Act, which would “incorporate all aspects that failed not only my family, but every single other family that has experienced domestic violence in any way, shape or form.” The commission did so unanimously.
Proposed by Morris Republican Rep. David Welter and supported by 84 other legislators from both parties as co-sponsors, the task force would reform Illinois’ criminal justice system by pinpointing loopholes in the enforcement of domestic violence laws and close them. Ultimately, according to the bill, the state’s laws would better protect those subjected to such abuse and apprehend perpetrators.
The 20-member task force would also consider creating a specialty court to handle domestic violence cases — such as those that exist for drug offenses and mental health matters — and carve-outs for bail in such trials.
The legislation is House Bill 4262. It is dedicated to Colton Miller’s memory and “the countless lives that have been lost as a result of domestic violence,” according to the bill.
Red light cameras
The Illinois House advanced a partial ban of red light cameras in the state Wednesday, Feb. 26, with strong bipartisan support, but some said the bill was a “piecemeal” approach because it does not apply in several communities.
Red light cameras are devices some municipalities install at intersections to detect drivers running through red lights or turning without coming to a full stop. Those who are caught violating traffic laws on camera are sent citations by the municipality where the offense occurred.
House Bill 322, sponsored by Barrington Hills Republican Rep. David McSweeney, would prohibit non-home rule units of government from enacting or enforcing red light camera ordinances starting Jan. 1, 2021.
Home rule is a status that state law confers to any municipality with more than 25,000 residents or other municipalities that choose to adopt it by referendum. Those municipalities have greater authority to control their own local affairs.
According to the Illinois Municipal League, 217 of Illinois' 1,298 incorporated municipalities have home rule powers.
Per state law, however, red light cameras are currently allowed only in municipalities within Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, Madison, McHenry, St. Clair and Will counties. so opponents of the bill said only 20 municipalities that have red light cameras would be affected.
McSweeney’s bill advanced amid growing opposition to the red light camera industry as Safespeed LLC, one of the state’s main companies that supply the machines, has been the subject of ongoing federal investigative activity.
McSweeney said the measure was similar to one he passed in the House in 2015. He alleged that bill was killed in the Senate at the time by now former-Sen. Martin Sandoval, a Chicago Democrat who recently pleaded guilty to bribery and tax fraud charges and admitted in court that he viewed himself as a “protector” of red light cameras.
Like the 84-4 vote to advance the bill on the House floor, criticism of red light cameras has been largely bipartisan in recent weeks.
But much of the floor discussion Wednesday centered on why McSweeney’s bill exempted home rule municipalities.McSweeney said he would be ready to support a complete ban if the bill got as far as a floor vote, but no such measure has done so.
Higher education funding
Public universities in Illinois began making their case Wednesday, Feb. 26, for state funding increases larger than those that Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker proposed in his budget address Feb. 19.
Pritzker proposed an average 5 percent increase for state university operating budgets, or about $55.6 million, contingent upon voters in November approving a constitutional amendment to allow a graduated income tax structure.
But three higher education institutions – Eastern Illinois University, Governors State University and the University of Illinois System – each tried to make its case for even bigger increases before a Senate budget committee.
The largest of those requests came from the U of I System, with its three campuses in Urbana-Champaign, Springfield and Chicago. It is seeking a 12.1 percent increase, or an additional $75.3 million, for its operating budget.
“Adjusted for inflation, this increase would still be below … our fiscal 2015 funding level,” said U of I System President Timothy Killeen. “And I want to remind you, we now have many thousands more students in our classrooms than we did back then.”
All three institutions said they are still recovering from the effects of a two-year-long budget impasse from July 2015 through August 2017 when higher education took the heaviest funding cuts.
Killeen said the proposed increases at U of I would go toward salary increases, hiring additional faculty and increasing student financial aid.
In his budget proposal, Pritzker said the proposed 5 percent increase for higher education – as well as other increases throughout state government – could occur only if voters approve the constitutional amendment on income taxes. Without that, he said, next year’s budget would be essentially the same as the current year’s budget.
Wednesday’s hearing was just the first in a series of hearings lawmakers will have as they start to cobble together a budget for the upcoming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The final budget will likely come up for a vote just before the scheduled adjournment date of May 31.
Prescription drug prices
A group of Democratic lawmakers renewed their push Tuesday, Feb. 25, for a bill that would pave the way for price caps on many high-cost prescription drugs, a proposal that is likely to meet strong resistance from the pharmaceutical industry.
Rep. Will Guzzardi, of Chicago, and Sen. Andy Manar, of Bunker Hill, said the rising cost of prescription drugs has gotten out of control, putting the health of many Illinoisans at risk.
“This is a staggering problem and it’s happening across the country,” Guzzardi said during a news conference at the Capitol. “Drug manufacturers are making record profits quarter after quarter, year after year, while our families are struggling to afford the medications that they need.”
Guzzardi is the chief sponsor of House Bill 3493, a measure he introduced last year. It would establish a five-member Prescription Drug Affordability Board that would have authority to conduct cost reviews and set “upper payment limits” for any brand name drug with a wholesale price of $30,000 or more for a one-year supply or a course of treatment, or for any drug for which the wholesale price jumps by $3,000 or more in a single year.
Upper payment limits are commonly used in private insurance and state Medicaid programs, but they are typically negotiated individually between the health plan and drug manufacturers. Guzzardi said his bill would establish uniform upper payment limits that would apply to all payers statewide.
That same authority would extend to “biosimilar drugs” – a biologic product that is highly similar to another drug already approved for sale – with a price that is less than 15 percent below the name brand price.
It would also have authority to regulate generic drug prices if those drugs cost $100 or more for a 30-day supply or if their prices jump 200 percent or more in a single year.
Manar, who is sponsoring the bill in the Senate, called it “a reasonable step in the right direction that will say to all of the purveyors of profit in today’s health care system when it comes to the affordability of prescription medication, you’re going to have to cut it out.”
Guzzardi introduced the bill last year but it stalled in a House committee after it failed to win a majority of votes to advance to the House floor.
Cash bail rally
Criminal justice reform advocates rallied Tuesday, Feb. 25, at the Statehouse in hopes of making Illinois one of only a handful of states to eliminate cash bail in all or most criminal cases.
“It is unconscionable that there are people locked up in our jails simply because they don’t have enough money to pay their bond,” said Malik Alim, campaign coordinator for the Coalition to End Money Bond. “That is what we want to do away with. We want to do away with the money bond system.”
The idea of abolishing cash bonds has been gaining traction at the Statehouse, and this year Democratic Gov. JB Pritzker endorsed it during his State of the State speech in January as part of a broader criminal justice reform initiative.
Illinois did pass a bail reform law in 2017 that allows most people charged with nonviolent crimes to be released without posting cash bail. But a number of lawmakers have been calling for the complete elimination of cash bail.
But the idea has also met with some resistance, especially from prosecutors and law enforcement agencies who argue that cash bail helps ensure a defendant will show up at trial. They also argue that it provides a source of funds to help compensate crime victims.
State Sen. Elgie Sims, D-Chicago, spoke during the rally, calling bail reform “the civil rights issue of the 21st century.”
Sen. Robert Peters, also a Chicago Democrat, said in a separate interview that supporters of eliminating cash bail have not yet introduced a bill but are working with the governor’s office and other parties to come up with language they think can pass.
Marijuana revenue
The Illinois Department of Revenue reported Monday, Feb. 24, that the first month of legalized adult-use cannabis sales in the state generated $7.3 million in cannabis tax revenue for the state, plus another $3.1 million in retail sales taxes that are shared between the state and local governments.
“Today marks another milestone in the successful launch of Illinois’ legal cannabis industry,” Toi Hutchinson, a senior advisor on cannabis policy to Gov. JB Pritzker, said in a statement.
Last year, at Pritzker’s urging, lawmakers passed a bill legalizing the production and sale of adult-use recreational marijuana. The law took effect Jan. 1.
Under that law, marijuana cultivators pay a 7-percent privilege tax on their sales to dispensaries. Retail sales, in turn, are subject to retail sales taxes as well as a special cannabis tax that ranges from 10 to 25 percent, depending on the type of product being sold and its THC content.
Those taxes are in addition to the retail sales taxes levied by the state and the local governments where the sales occur, but they do not apply to products that are taxed under the state’s medical marijuana program.
Pritzker’s budget office had estimated that marijuana sales would generate $28 million in the final half of the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. The Department of Revenue said Monday’s report showed the state is on pace to surpass that estimate.