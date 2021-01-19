Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

The result was Florida's best performance since stunning No. 4 Auburn in Gainesville last January. This might have been even more shocking given the state of Florida's roster. Johnson, Castleton and Lewis combined to average nearly 40 points.

Castleton tweaked an ankle in Florida's last game and was ruled out shortly after warmups. Lewis missed his third straight game, but is expected to return this weekend.

Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. But the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was no match for Payne and Jitoboh down low.

Leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.

(7) MICHIGAN 87, MARYLAND 63: Ann Arbor, Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland.

Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second.

Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.