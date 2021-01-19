Short-handed Florida stuns No. 6 Tennessee 75-49

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Noah Locke scored 14 points, Tyree Appleby added 13 and short-handed Florida stunned No. 6 Tennessee 75-49 on Tuesday night.
Tre Mann chipped in 12 points for the Gators, who got unexpected help from several bench guys to offset being without three of their best four players. Guard Scottie Lewis (COVID-19 protocols) and forward Colin Castleton (ankle) missed the game.
But forward Omar Payne, starting for the first time in nearly a year, finished with nine points, nine rebounds and five blocked shots for Florida (7-4, 4-3 Southeastern Conference). Seldom-used subs Jason Jitoboh, Osayi Osifo, Niels Lane and Ques Glover also delivered quality minutes against the SEC's top team.
The Volunteers (10-2, 4-2) had a woeful shooting performance and were equally ineffective on the other end. Florida, which spent the last month slowly tweaking its offense to overcome the loss of standout forward Keyontae Johnson — who collapsed on the court in early December and is likely out for the season — pounded Tennessee inside.
The Gators outrebounded the Vols by eight and outscored them 42-22 in the paint. Tennessee's 49 points were a season low.
Florida used a 7-0 run to build a double-digit late in the first half and a 13-2 spurt early in the second to stretch its advantage to 20 points (53-33).
The result was Florida's best performance since stunning No. 4 Auburn in Gainesville last January. This might have been even more shocking given the state of Florida's roster. Johnson, Castleton and Lewis combined to average nearly 40 points.
Castleton tweaked an ankle in Florida's last game and was ruled out shortly after warmups. Lewis missed his third straight game, but is expected to return this weekend.
Tennessee shot 29% from the field and hit 3 of 18 from 3-point range. John Fulkerson led the Vols with 15 points, four rebounds and five assists. But the 6-foot-9, 215-pound forward was no match for Payne and Jitoboh down low.
Leading scorer Victor Bailey Jr. finished with four points on 1-of-12 shooting.
(7) MICHIGAN 87, MARYLAND 63: Ann Arbor, Mike Smith made three early 3-pointers as No. 7 Michigan raced to a 17-3 lead, and the Wolverines had little difficulty beating Maryland.
Michigan made its first five 3s — Isaiah Livers had the other two — in an opening flurry that put the Wolverines (12-1, 7-1 Big Ten) in immediate control. Michigan led 42-25 at halftime and stretched its advantage to as many as 25 points in the second.
Livers led Michigan with 20 points and Franz Wagner contributed 15. Smith had 11.
PURDUE 67, (15) OHIO STATE: At Columbus, Jaden Ivey scored 15 points and made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 5 seconds remaining, and Purdue rallied to beat No. 15 Ohio State.
Trevion Williams scored 16 points for the surging Boilermakers (11-5, 6-3 Big Ten), who have won four straight, three of them on the road. Sasha Stefanovic also had 15 points.
Purdue led for less than three minutes overall and rallied from six points down in the final 3 1/2 minutes. Ivey scored eight points during the decisive stretch.
(19) MISSOURI 81, SOUTH CAROLINA 70: At Columbia, Jeremiah Tilmon had 19 points and 10 rebounds in another efficient performance, and No. 19 Missouri beat South Carolina.
Tilmon, who came in shooting a Southeastern Conference-leading 74% from the floor, improved on that mark by going 8 of 11. Missouri (9-2, 3-2 SEC) had its best shooting performance overall at 58.3%.
Mark Smith scored 18 points and went 3 for 5 from 3-point range for the Tigers. Dru Smith added 16 points on 5-of-6 shooting.
Women's Top 25
(3) UCONN 103, BUTLER 35: At Storrs, Olivia Nelson-Ododa led a balanced attack with 18 points and No. 3 UConn, playing for the first time in 10 days, routed Butler.
The win was coach Geno Auriemma’s 1,099th at UConn, moving him past late Tennessee coach Pat Summitt, into second place on the all-time list just two days before the Huskies visit Knoxville to take on the Lady Vols.
Christyn Williams and Aubrey Griffin, who made her first start, each scored 17 points for the unbeaten Huskies (8-0, 7-0 Big East), who had five players score in double figures.
(23) SYRACUSE 88, NORTH CAROLINA 76: At Syracuse, Kiara Lewis scored 10 of her 23 points in Syracuse's 27-9 fourth quarter, freshman Tiana Mangakahia had 19 points and 13 assists, and the No. 23 Orange rallied past North Carolina.
Emily Engstler closed the third quarter with a 3-pointer to pull Syracuse within 67-61, and Mangakahia capped a 7-0 run to open the fourth to give the Orange the lead. North Carolina was within 80-76 with 4:48 remaining, but did not score again.
Mangakahia and Engstler, who had 11 points and 13 rebounds, each had a double-double for the second-straight game. Kamilla Cardoso added 10 points. a career-high 16 boards and four blocks, and Priscilla Williams also scored 11 points with nine rebounds for Syracuse (7-1, 4-1 ACC).