Members of the Southeastern Illinois College forensics team competed earlier this month in the 41st Annual Pioneer Trails Open Tournament. SIC served as a co-host for the virtual event with Casper College of Wyoming.

SIC student Neva Wasson of Harrisburg was named the top speaker at the tournament and earned individual championships in dramatic interpretation and poetry. Sophomore Trey Murphy won the informative speaking competition and placed fourth overall.

Other team members placed in a variety of individual and pair events.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern