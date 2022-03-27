Sikes, Salukis score MVC sweep of Loyola

CARBONDALE – For Sidney Sikes, it’s go time.

“I’m taking advantage of every opportunity I have now,” she said. “The past three years have flown by, so this year, I’m taking advantage of it. Talking with my parents in the fall, I realized this is it for me. It set the tone, so I’ve relaxed and I’m playing my game.”

The relaxed version of Sikes delivered the first three-hit game of her SIU career Sunday as the Salukis polished off a three-game Missouri Valley Conference sweep of Loyola with a 6-2 decision at Charlotte West Stadium.

Sikes’ third hit, a leadoff single into left field, kick-started a three-run rally that gave the Salukis (14-12, 4-4) much-needed insurance. Rylie Hamilton tripled in two runs with two strikes and two outs, followed by Jenny Jansen’s fourth hit of the day, an RBI single into left.

SIU’s 12 hits came from four players – Jansen, Elizabeth Warwick, who had three hits and two RBI, Hamilton and Sikes. Hamilton, Jansen and Warwick were the 3-4-5 hitters in the lineup and they combined to go 9 for 12 with three extra-base hits and all six RBI.

Sikes contributed a double in the second and a single in the fourth, continuing what’s been a pretty fair stretch at the plate lately. The senior from Kaufman, Texas popped the first two homers of her college career last weekend against Northern Iowa and knocked in runs in each game of Saturday’s doubleheader sweep over Loyola.

“There’s something about being a senior,” said interim coach Jen Sewell about Sikes. “You know everything’s on the line and you go 100 percent on every swing. She works six days out of seven every week and it’s showing in her swing.”

Just as importantly, Sikes has filled the sizable hole behind the plate left by the graduation of five-year starter Katelyn Massa. In this game, she helped guide Madi Eberle and Sarah Harness (8-7) through seven solid innings. They each gave up four hits and a run, with Harness getting the win after working the last 3 1/3 innings.

The duo allowed just four runs this weekend after MVC-leading Northern Iowa touched them for 33 runs last weekend in a series sweep.

“We played upwards of 40 innings last week,” Sikes said. “They came out yesterday and threw the ball extremely well, hit their spots. They really attacked this weekend. They know their best stuff can beat anybody on any given day.”

Harness needed her best stuff after Loyola (8-15, 2-4) pulled within 3-2 in the sixth on a double by Marion product Hannah Nalley that moved the tying run to third. Harness produced an inning-ending pop-up from Riley Owens.

That left it up to an offense that wasted a fair chunk of their dozen safeties. They stranded nine runners, leaving women at second and third in the second and fifth.

“We were one hit away most of the game,” Sewell said.

That one hit finally arrived, in part because Sikes got things started to help the Salukis get back to .500 in the conference.

“We had a super-tough schedule going into conference and everyone knew that,” she said. “From here on out, if we play our own game, we’re going to come out winners a lot of the time.”

DAWG BITES

It was Hamilton’s 13th multi-hit game of the year in 25 games, upping her batting average to .391. … Hamilton finished the weekend 6 for 11 with a double, triple and 5 RBI. … Warwick not only delivered on offense, but made a show-stopping play with her glove in the first. Playing left field, Warwick ranged into foul ground and made a leaping catch at the wall to retire Nova Sinskul. … Weather permitting, SIU hosts Southeast Missouri State Wednesday at 3 p.m. before beginning a stretch where it plays three straight conference series on the road.

