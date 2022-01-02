Silvey, Salukis get defensive, stop Loyola

CARBONDALE – Take a little bit of geometry, add a pinch of experience, a dash of defense and what do you get?

Probably the season’s best win for the SIU women’s basketball team.

Makenzie Silvey scored a game-high 20 points Sunday and the Salukis held Loyola scoreless for the game’s final 7:21 in a 63-50 Missouri Valley Conference victory at Banterra Center.

“I think we made really quick rotations,” Silvey said of SIU’s defense. “I think our rotations won us the game. They would dribble-drive but we would be there on time.”

The Salukis (7-5, 2-0) didn’t sink a basket after Tyranny Brown’s steal and layup gave them a 58-47 lead with 7:30 remaining, but didn’t need to. After Sam Galanopoulos swished a 3-pointer for the Ramblers (8-5, 0-2) following a timeout, SIU scored the game’s final five points – all on Silvey free throws.

The Salukis held Loyola scoreless on its last 10 possessions.

“Obviously, our defense stepped up,” said forward Abby Brockmeyer. “We got rebounds when we had to. We were right there on the rotations, we were talking more and we had a sense of urgency. We weren’t going to let them come back.”

Loyola made just 43.8 percent of its shots from the field and took just six free throws. The Ramblers also coughed up 18 points that led to 17 points.

Offensively, SIU overcame a ragged first five minutes that saw it commit four turnovers and score just five points. It was stronger with the ball after that, allowing it to get into an offense that operated mostly within an eight-foot radius of the goal.

The only 3-pointer the Salukis hit was their first bucket, courtesy of Silvey. Otherwise, it was a succession of post-ups, cuts and dribble-drives that led to either buckets or free throws. Loyola came into the game allowing only 56.2 points per game and holding opponents to a miserly 36.3 percent from the field.

SIU hit 47.9 percent of its shots from the field, including 7 of 12 in the third quarter when it built a one-point halftime edge to 50-42.

“We made the adjustments, we played gritty and we played tough,” coach Cindy Stein said.

The Salukis operated almost clinically at times on offense. They worked to get good post-entry angles in the halfcourt, not only to get the ball to Brockmeyer or Gabby Walker, but to get it to them in spots where they had space to make their moves.

Brockmeyer tallied 15 points on 11 shots, while Walker was 7 of 10 from the field in adding 14 points. Walker also attracted a half-dozen fouls from the Ramblers, including a pair of offensive fouls. In one sequence to start the second quarter, she took a charge, then induced a second foul after losing a shoe and throwing it off the floor.

SIU’s “super” seniors accounted for 49 of their 63 points. Arguably the most impressive stretch came in the third quarter when Silvey helped build the eight-point lead with a couple of mid-range jumpers, followed by a pair of foul shots after being hacked in transition.

Those stretches have occurred more frequently the last 10 games for Silvey, who despite shooting under her norms from 3-point range is enjoying the best season of her five years at SIU.

“It’s mostly experience,” she said. “I’m probably one of the tallest guards in the conference, so I try to take advantage of that and get to the free throw line when my shots aren’t falling. Those are pretty easy shots for me.”

DAWG BITES

Freshman Laniah Randle, who had become one of the key players off the bench before Christmas, missed her second straight game after landing in COVID-19 protocol before Friday’s win over Valparaiso. … Allison Day didn’t miss a shot in scoring 18 points for Loyola, but the Salukis slowed her down by drawing her fourth foul 13 seconds into the fourth quarter. Day didn’t take a shot in the final 10 minutes. … SIU is off until a 7 p.m. assignment Friday at MVC favorite Missouri State (11-2, 2-0), which stopped Valparaiso 74-62 on Sunday.

