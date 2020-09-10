Singer flirts with no-hitter for 8, Royals beat Indians

The Indians have struggled at the plate all season and they spent most of the unusually chilly evening inside Progressive Field either over-swinging or guessing against Singer, who made his major league debut against Cleveland on July 25.

Singer gave up a one-out walk in the first but then retired the Indians with relative ease.

Cleveland had a few close calls: Tyler Naquin flied out to the warning track in right in the fifth, César Hernández lined out to end the sixth and Francisco Lindor hit a rocket to shortstop Mondesi in the seventh.

ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the left field second deck, and Los Angeles beat Texas to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.

Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson (1-5) for a 4-1 lead. He has 38 homers against Texas, his second-most against any team behind the 46 he has hit against Seattle.

ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 1: At Oakland, Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and Oakland beat stumbling Houston.