Singer flirts with no-hitter for 8, Royals beat Indians

CLEVELAND — Kansas City rookie Brady Singer allowed just one hit — a two-out single through an infield shift in the eighth inning — and flirted with baseball history while leading the Royals to a 11-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Thursday night.
Making just his ninth career start, the 24-year-old right-hander was four outs from becoming the 36th rookie to throw a no-hitter when Cleveland catcher Austin Hedges, who came in batting .148, bounced a single through a wide-open right side.
Kansas City had shifted its infield for the right-handed hitting Hedges, and he found the hole left open when Nicky Lopez moved.
The hit came on a full-count and a 93 mph fastball on Singer's 116th pitch, and after he finished the inning, the right-hander was warmly greeted by teammates in the Kansas City dugout. Singer (2-4) threw 119 pitches, the second-highest total in the majors this season behind the 122 by St. Louis' Adam Wainwright on Aug. 30, his 39th birthday,
Maikel Franco and Adalberto Mondesi each hit three-run homers and Edward Olivares added a solo shot off Aaron Civale (3-5). The Royals have won three straight since stopping a seven-game losing streak.
Franco also had a two-run single ad drove in five runs.
Singer's performance came in his first start after giving up a season-high 10 hits — all singles — in a loss to the White Sox on Sept 4.
The Indians have struggled at the plate all season and they spent most of the unusually chilly evening inside Progressive Field either over-swinging or guessing against Singer, who made his major league debut against Cleveland on July 25.
Singer gave up a one-out walk in the first but then retired the Indians with relative ease.
Cleveland had a few close calls: Tyler Naquin flied out to the warning track in right in the fifth, César Hernández lined out to end the sixth and Francisco Lindor hit a rocket to shortstop Mondesi in the seventh.
ANGELS 6, RANGERS 2: At Arlington, Mike Trout hit his major league-leading 16th home run, a 449-foot drive into the left field second deck, and Los Angeles beat Texas to avoid being swept in six games this season at new Globe Life Field.
Trout, a three-time AL MVP, homered in the fifth inning against Kyle Gibson (1-5) for a 4-1 lead. He has 38 homers against Texas, his second-most against any team behind the 46 he has hit against Seattle.
ATHLETICS 3, ASTROS 1: At Oakland, Sean Manaea carried a perfect game into the sixth inning en route to winning his fourth straight start, Matt Olson hit a two-run homer and Oakland beat stumbling Houston.
The division-leading A's (27-15) moved 6 1/2 games ahead of second-place Houston in the AL West. The teams split Tuesday's doubleheader that was forced by an Aug. 30 postponement at Houston because of Oakland pitcher Daniel Mengden's positive coronavirus test result.
BRAVES 7, NATIONALS 6: At Washington, Freddie Freeman homered twice, Dansby Swanson hit a go-ahead shot in the eighth inning and Atlanta Braves from a 5-0 deficit to beat Washington.
Freeman tied the game at 6 in the seventh with a 443-foot, two-run drive to right-center off Will Harris. After a scary bout with COVID-19 during the Braves' summer camp, Freeman is among the major league leaders in OPS. He has five homers and 20 RBIs in his past seven games.
