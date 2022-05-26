SIU Baseball | Salukis game postponed until Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Persistent rain made SIU's task of advancing through the loser's bracket of the Missouri Valley Conference baseball tournament even tougher.

The MVC postponed the Salukis' elimination game with Indiana State Thursday morning and rescheduled it for an 11 a.m. start on Friday at Hammons Field. The conference cut its Thursday schedule to one game -- Dallas Baptist against Bradley -- to be played at a time to be determined.

Rain started early Thursday morning and was scheduled to last until at least 10 p.m. Dallas Baptist and Bradley have yet to play in the tournament as their game Wednesday night was moved back when others were rescheduled due to heavy rain that morning.

If SIU is able to beat Indiana State, it will play again at 11 a.m. Saturday. In addition to Friday's game, the Salukis would have to win two games on Saturday and two more on Sunday to win the conference tourney and an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament.

Indiana State landed opposite SIU in Friday morning's elimination game after falling 9-1 to Evansville in a game that finished just after midnight Thursday morning.

