SIU baseball | Salukis pitch and slug their way to fifth straight win

CARBONDALE – The Southern Illinois University baseball team hit three home runs for the second straight game and three pitchers led by Noah Farmer held the Athletics to one earned run to beat the University of Central Arkansas, 4-2, in the middle game of a three-game series at Itchy Jones Stadium on a bright Sunday afternoon.

“It was a good effort on the mound from everybody today,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “With Farmer, you can usually tell from the get-go when opponents are beating the ball in the ground you know he has his sinker going and that’s Noah’s bread-and-butter. It was just one right after another, ground ball after ground ball which makes it hard for an opponent to put a big inning together. They have to get multiple singles because they can’t get the ball in the air.”

SIU (5-1) won its fifth straight game and remained undefeated at home with its third straight win at “The Itch” after starting the season with a road loss to Louisiana-Monroe, 1-0. The final game of the series will start at 1 p.m.

“It’s been a nice little run and hopefully we can continue going,” Rhodes said. “In college baseball we only have 56 games, so hopefully we can make some runs. We don’t want to be too high because we got five in a row. Nobody wants to be swept, so we have to come out with the intentions that it’s a 0-0 series and we’ve got one game we have to try to get a win.”

After beginning the season being held to no runs on four hits, the Saluki bats have been blazing averaging nine runs a game while giving up just four during the winning streak.

“It’s always nice to be able to score runs in bunches,” Rhodes said. “When you get in the middle of our order, there are some guys that have a chance to leave the yard on any given swing, which is comforting to know because you never know which guy is going to hurt you.”

Farmer (1-0) pitched six inning in his second start, giving up one run on six hits with seven strikeouts, two walks and one hit batsman on 85 pitches.

“I was able to fill the strike zone with a lot of pitches today and let my defense work behind me without any errors,” Farmer said. “They got a few squib hits now and then in the holes, but I was able to fight back in some tough situations with some big pitches. I gave up six hits, but they were soft hits and I was able to pitch around them. It panned out for us.”

Shortstop Kaeber Rog led the Salukis at the plate with three hits in four at-bats, including his first home run of the season – a solo blast in the fifth inning.

After driving in two runs as a pinch-hitter during Saturday’s 11-6 win, Zack Jensen was the starting catcher Sunday and cranked his first home run of the season with a runner on in the fourth to give the Salukis the lead 2-1.

Starting first baseman and former Massac County Patriot J.T. Weber hit his third home run of the season right in the fifth.

Farmer pitched out of two-out trouble in the first inning after the No. 3 and 4 batters reached base on a single to right and an infield high chopper by striking out the next batter swinging on four pitches.

“Sometimes you kind of need that jumpstart to realize I need to lock in right here and that led to the rest of my game,” Farmer said. “My sinker, as always, was moving really well today. It wasn’t moving as well last weekend, so I gave up some more hard hits, but with it moving into those righties I got some more ground balls. Also my slider was working well.”

After retiring six in a row and pitching around a two-out double in the fourth, the Athletics finally got to Farmer in the fourth when the leadoff batter beat out slow hopper to second and the second batter hit a seeing-eye grounder to left field. After the runners were bunted over, Trey Harris hit a hopper to Rog at short, who decided to get the runner at third, allowing the runner to score to give Central Arkansas a 1-0 lead.

The Salukis came right back in the bottom of the frame with one of the heroes of Saturday’s come-back win Pier-Oliver Boucher leading off with bloop double in short right center field. After a strikeout, another one of Saturday’s clutch performers smacked his first home run of the season over the fence in left field on a 0-2 pitch to give SIU the lead, 2-1.

Central Arkansas (1-4) threatened in the fifth, loading the bases with two outs on a leadoff walk followed by a base hit to right and two outs later a five-pitch walk. After pitching coach Tim Jamieson came out to the mound, Farmer struck out the designated hitter on three pitches to hold onto the lead.

“The game speeds you, so I just needed a reality check,” Farmer said. “He said I was flying up in my mechanics and kind of rushing myself. He just wanted to slow me down and give me my legs. He calmed me down and I was able to get that “K’. I then threw just nine pitches in the sixth. His visit was big time.”

The Salukis added to their lead in the bottom of the fifth when Rog and Weber smashed two-out bases empty back-to-back round trippers to right field and left field, respectively.

Jake Combs pitched the seventh and the eighth innings, giving up two hits and two walks with one strikeout. Double plays started by third baseman Ryan Rodriguez got the final two outs in both innings.

Trey McDaniel closed out the game to earn his first save of the season, giving up one unearned run on one hit.

