SIU Baseball | Salukis stifled in Murray State's 12-inning win

CARBONDALE — Mid-week games in college baseball tend to be tilted towards offense as teams tend to save their top pitchers for weekend conference battles.

Call Tuesday night’s contest at Itchy Jones Stadium the exception to the rule.

In a game where none of the 11 pitchers the teams used sported an earned run average under 4.05, Murray State and SIU’s normally high-scoring offenses were held in check throughout the Racers’ 5-2, 12-inning win.

Murray State (25-19) snapped the tie with a two-out bases-loaded walk to Jake Slunder, followed by Jacob Pennington’s two-run single that barely eluded a full-length dive from second baseman Grey Epps.

Alec Whaley (4-2) tossed 3 2/3 scoreless innings for the win, while Trey McDaniel (6-1) absorbed his first loss in four career decisions against the Racers. McDaniel got the win last month when the Salukis (31-13) pulled out a 7-5, 11-inning verdict in Kentucky.

The best development of the night for the Salukis might have been the performance they got from their first two pitchers – Jake Combs and Jordan Bloemer.

With Mike Hansell and Ben Chapman, two of SIU’s weekend starters, now on the shelf with injuries, the team needs pitchers to step up in a hurry. Combs and Bloemer probably earned starting assignments this weekend against Missouri State by combining for five hitless innings and three walks with five strikeouts.

Combs zipped through his three innings in just 39 pitches, aided by an unusual double play in the top of the third. With one out and Riley Hawthorne at first, Slunder skied a popup behind the plate. Catcher Zack Jensen ambled back to the screen and made a leaping catch.

That was the second-best play of the sequence. Jensen whirled and zipped a 150-foot strike to second that nailed Hawthorne, who tagged up and tried to advance, for an extremely rare 2F-6 double play.

Bloemer followed Combs with two clean innings, walking two and whiffing two in his first outing since twirling 4 2/3 scoreless innings Friday night against Valparaiso. Bloemer made that start after Hansell was declared out for the second straight Friday.

Murray State’s Ryan Fender matched Combs and Bloemer zero for zero in both the run and hit columns until Evan Martin looped a two-out single into left field in the fourth. But Fender cracked in the fifth when Epps jacked his ninth homer of the year to left-center, snapping the scoreless tie.

However, the Salukis’ lead disappeared quickly. Jake Kuntzendorf’s first pitch of the sixth disappeared behind the center field wall, courtesy of ninth-place hitter Carson Garner. The Racers followed with a sacrifice fly from Bryson Bloomer three batters later for a 2-1 edge.

SIU forced extra innings when Kaeger Rog drilled a no-doubt solo shot to right, his 11th of the year, with two outs in the bottom of the eighth. But the Salukis managed only two baserunners after that.

DAWG BITES

SIU’s RPI took a beating after Sunday’s 11-10 loss to the MVC cellar-dweller, Valparaiso. The Salukis reached 71 after Saturday’s 15-12 victory, but fell all the way to 89 with the defeat. … The result marked SIU’s first loss in 22 games when scoring first. … The Salukis better set the alarm clocks for an early wakeup call all weekend at Missouri State. All three games begin at 11 a.m. because Hammons Field’s other tenant, the Texas League’s Springfield Cardinals, are also at home for the weekend.

