SIU Baseball | Salukis take 7-5 walkoff win over University of Illinois

CARBONDALE — Ryan Rodriguez got the pitch he wanted and didn’t miss it.

Batting from the No. 9 spot in the order, Rodriguez blasted a two-run homer in the bottom of the 10th inning to lift the Southern Illinois University baseball team to a thrilling 7-5 walkoff win over the University of Illinois in front of a nice Sunday afternoon crowd at Itchy Jones Stadium.

The win clinched the series for the Salukis (15-5) after losing Friday’s late-night opener in wild fashion but getting a pair of Grey Epps home runs to even things up in a 11-4 win Saturday night.

“We fully believed we were going to come out on top today,” Rodriguez said. “It’s huge winning the series. All the games we fought really hard. We have full trust in every guy on the field. This is huge. It’s going to give us a lot of momentum.”

Epps started the winning rally in the 10th on Sunday with a single against Illini reliever Ty Rybarczyk, then after Evan Martin grounded out, Rodriguez launched the first pitch he saw over the wall in left field to set off a Saluki celebration.

“The pitch was left middle in, right there in the sweet spot, and I was ready for it,” Rodriguez said. “I was just trying to get a job done. I was just trying to hit that ball as hard as I can. He floated it right there and my barrel head got out in front.”

Rodriguez, a junior transfer who is SIU’s first baseman, studied Epps’ approach to start the frame.

“Grey’s at-bat helped me a ton,” Rodriguez said. “He led off and hit a missile. It gave the whole team a lot of confidence going in there.”

SIU head coach Lance Rhodes knew the ball was gone immediately.

“(Rybarczyk) was throwing that slider and we were trying to sit on that ball middle in,” Rhodes said. “(Rodriguez) got a great pitch and put an unbelievable swing on it. Just an outstanding way to cap off the weekend.”

Illinois (7-10) took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against SIU starter Ben Chapman when Justin Janas hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Cam McDonald.

Then in the third, Janas hit a double down the right-field line with Branden Comia stealing from first base to give the Illini a 3-0 lead.

SIU tied it in the bottom half with a three-run rally that started with Ryan Rodriguez drawing a walk. Zach Jensen followed with a pinch-hit single to center, then JT Weber and Kaeber Rog both had run-scoring hits.

Cody Cleveland was up next and struck out, but then Nathan Bandy batted with runners on the corners and a few pitches prompted Rhodes to come out of the dugout and calm his hitter down.

The result was a sacrifice fly lifted to right field that scored Weber from third base and tied the game at 3-3.

“We faced adversity all day long,” Rhodes said. “We go down 3-0 and the team didn’t panic. They continued to fight and play. Then we take a lead, they tie it back up and we’re able to stay in the game there.”

Rhodes smiled when he was asked if he remembered his conversation with Bandy.

“There were some big moments where you just try to remind the guys to stay calm and stay within yourself,” Rhodes said. “Don’t try to do too much. There was a lot of intensity and emotions in this game today.”

Saluki reliever Matthew Steidl arguably made his biggest pitch in the sixth when he struck out Cal Hejza with two runners on. The Illini tied it in the seventh when they loaded the bases and McDonald hit a chopper near third base to bring in a run, but Heidl got two outs to leave the bases full.

SIU took its first lead in the seventh. Jensen hit a one-out single and Rog dropped a double down the third-base line, then Cleveland drew a walk and Bandy followed with a bloop behind second base to score two and make it 5-4.

It was nearly more but Nick Hagedorn’s fly ball to left field that carried to the warning track was caught in circus fashion by the Illini’s Ryan Moerman.

Illinois tied the game at 5-all in the eighth on a double by Danny Doligale that landed barely fair in left field.

With closer Trey McDaniel on the mound, the Illini went down in order in the top of the ninth thanks in part to a spectacular diving stop and throw by Cleveland on the third-base line.

In the bottom half, the Salukis put two runners on when Rog singled and Cleveland dropped a double in front of right fielder McDonald, but Ty Rybarczyk struck out Bandy looking and then Moerman made a fully-extended diving catch on a ball sliced by Hagedorn to save the game for the Illini.

McDaniel (2-0) was the winning pitcher after setting the Illini down in order in the 10th. Rog finished the day 4-for-5, while Bandy was responsible for three RBIs. Weber, Jensen, Cleveland and Epps all had two of the Salukis’ 15 hits.

“We all felt like we were going to win it there in the ninth and when you don’t, sometimes there’s a big letdown there,” Rhodes said. “Our guys hung in there and we threw up a big zero in the top of the 10th. Then the big swing in the bottom was huge. As soon as he hit it, we all knew it was gone. That was a great feeling.”

SIU returns to action Tuesday night with a home game against Arkansas State starting at 6 p.m.

“We’re going to enjoy this win,” Rhodes said. “It’s a big win for our program. But once we get back here on Monday, we’ll move on to the next.”

