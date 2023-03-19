BOONEVILLE, Miss. – Saluki baseball got one of its best outings of the season on the mound in a 4-2 series finale win over Illinois Sunday afternoon.

Senior Tanner Lewis tossed a season-high 6.1 innings and allowed just two runs to the Fighting Illini in the victory. The southpaw allowed just two runs in the game – a two-run home run in the fourth – but was able to let his defense work behind him as the Illini were only able to score in one inning on seven base hits against him.

The Saluki defense was strong in the field, not committing an error against Illinois while turning a season-high four double plays.

After a leadoff double in the fourth, Jacob Schroeder would put the first runs of the game on the board with a home run top left to make it 2-0.

SIU (9-12) would plate three runs in the sixth inning of action on three hits. Nathan Bandy got things started in the inning with a leadoff walk before Pier-Olivier Boucher belted a double to right field that would score Bandy all the way from first.

Southern picked up an RBI single from Ryan Rodriguez before Kaeber Rog tripled to right-center to cap off the three-run frame.

The Salukis continued to get strong pitching from the bullpen as Jake Combs entered with two one and one out in the sixth. The right-hander would get out of the jam as he induced a 3-5 double play to end the threat. Combs pitched two complete innings and struck out three before Paul Bonzagni entered with two on in the ninth and closed out the win to earn the save.

Rog drove in two of SIU's runs while Cole Christman and Rodriguez had two hits to lead Southern. Cal Hejza led the Illini with a 2-for-4 day at the plate.

Jack Wenninger took the loss for Illinois after giving up the go-ahead runs in the sixth. The righty was strong on the mound over 5.1 innings as he retired 10 Salukis on strikeouts, allowing just three hits.

UP NEXT

Southern returns to Itchy Jones Stadium for the first of five straight at home when Western Illinois comes to town for a midweek game Tuesday at 6 p.m.