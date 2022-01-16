SIU Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

Now the grind truly begins for the SIU men.

When they host Drake Monday night in a makeup game at Banterra Center, it will mark the second game of seven over a 16-day stretch. This is the first of two COVID-19 postponements the Salukis (9-7, 2-2) are making up in that span.

SIU is playing three games in each of the next two weeks, a schedule more akin to the NBA than Division I. That will place a premium on rest and mental reps, according to coach Bryan Mullins.

“We have to get rest and recovery, and be mentally focused,” he said, minutes after Saturday night’s 69-68 home loss to Northern Iowa. “We’re going to have to play a lot better in the first half to get a better result than we got tonight.”

Making that wish more complicated is that the Bulldogs (12-5, 3-1) got a rare weekend off, thanks to the Missouri Valley Conference rescheduling their Saturday game at Evansville to Jan. 8. They were supposed to play Indiana State that day, but the Sycamores’ COVID-19 situation forced a postponement.

Drake’s last game was an 86-75 home win Wednesday over Illinois State, so it rolls into Carbondale as a fresher team. The preseason MVC favorites have won their last two games.

Below are three things to watch in this one:

1. Quicker start

The way the Salukis try to play, they are better off taking a halftime lead. Their possession-by-possession game isn’t built to make up 10-point halftime deficits, although they did it Saturday night before UNI made key plays in the last five minutes.

To seize control against the Bulldogs, SIU must get out of the gate quicker than it did against UNI. It needed nearly five minutes to score, which helped silence the home crowd at a time where it could have given it a boost.

And a quicker start would also aid Marcus Domask, too. He’s scored 20 and 23 points in the last two games, but he’s needed 18-point second halves each game to reach 20. This team doesn’t have enough margin of error to afford that on a nightly basis.

“Trying to climb back from 10 points is a tough task,” Domask said. “We fought hard but we just didn’t finish it.”

2. Slowing down Drake

The Bulldogs are coming off a high-scoring victory against Illinois State that illustrates how they want to play. They put five men in double figures and got an outstanding game from senior point guard Roman Penn.

He produced 16 points, tying freshman Tucker DeVries for team honors, and also sported a 6-1 assist-turnover ratio over 27 minutes. Penn canned 8 of 10 shots and passed the 1,000-point mark for his career.

“Roman has meant so much to this program,” said Drake coach Darian DeVries to the school’s website after the Illinois State victory. “He’s a tremendous leader and a great representation of our program.”

Penn missed seven games earlier in the season with a foot injury, returning for a Jan. 2 loss at Missouri State. One of those games was an overtime loss to Clemson in Atlanta that could come back to bite Drake if it requires an at-large bid to make the NCAA Tournament in March.

3. More consistent defense

SIU wasn’t good enough defensively in the first half against Northern Iowa. The Panthers hit nearly 54 percent from the field and missed some open looks or a 36-26 halftime deficit could have been worse.

On the other hand, the Salukis played solid defense in the second half after Mullins beseeched them to be more physical. UNI was just 8 of 24 from the field and some of the makes were more the product of pure shot-making than bad defense.

Guess which SIU team needs to take the floor for 40 minutes against Drake?

“You can’t play half the game against a great team in the Valley,” Mullins said. “We didn’t guard the way we needed to in the first half. The guys came out with the right mindset in the second half and guarded Northern Iowa probably as well as you can guard them.

“We had better ball pressure, better urgency, and we were more physical. That’s the way we’ve got to come out on Monday night.”

