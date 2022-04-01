SIU Basketball | Kyler Filewich enters the transfer portal

SIU's men's basketball team suffered a loss to the transfer portal on Thursday when forward/center Kyler Filewich opted to leave the program after two years.

The 6-9, 250-pound Filewich was a All-MVC Freshman Team pick in 2020-21 when he averaged 6.8 points and a team-high 5.7 rebounds in 22.4 minutes, but saw those numbers dwindle to 4.4 ppg and 2.8 rebounds in 11.4 minutes per game in 21-22.

Filewich didn't play double-figure minutes in any of the Salukis' final five games when coach Bryan Mullins used a smallball lineup liberally that included Troy D'Amico and Marcus Domask up front.

Redshirt freshman Scottie Ebube is expected to figure into the playing rotation next year. It's also possible that SIU dips into the transfer portal to add a frontcourt piece.

SIU could still return four starters from its 16-15 team of the past season that finished in sixth in the MVC and lost in the first round of the conference tournament to Drake.

Filewich will have two years of eligibility left at his next school.

— The Southern

