SIU Basketball | Saluki streak snapped at Northern Iowa

Grading the Salukis

Offense: C

Slow starts in each half put SIU in a hole it just couldn’t climb out of, no matter how hard it tried. It failed to score for the first 4:07 of the game and then was outscored 10-3 to begin the second half. The bench tried to take up slack by scoring the first 11 points and Lance Jones tallied 12 of his 16 points after halftime, but Marcus Domask had a rare off-game with just eight points. No one else could make up for that.

Defense: D

The problem started right away when Bowen Born went off early. His UNI teammates filled the empty spaces on the stat sheet as needed, carving up the usually tough Saluki defense for 48.1 percent shooting from the field. SIU was able to score 20 points off 13 turnovers to get into contention down the stretch, but gave up points on six straight possessions over the last three minutes to end its hopes of an eighth straight win.

Overall: C

The Salukis need more scoring punch on days like Saturday when their defense isn’t locking the opponent down for long stretches. Instead, they came up empty early in each half and then didn’t make a field goal over the final 5:24, missing their final seven shots. Getting outrebounded 35-25 by a team not known for its board dominance didn’t help, either. A trip to MVC leader Indiana State Wednesday night presents a daunting challenge.