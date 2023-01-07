SIU Basketball | Saluki streak snapped at Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – If there was going to be a place for SIU’s seven-game winning streak to die, McLeod Center figured to be it.
And the boxy building in the upper Midwest again served as a Saluki graveyard.
Bowen Born scored a game-high 27 points on just 15 shot attempts Saturday and Northern Iowa never trailed in a 69-57 Missouri Valley Conference win.
SIU (12-5, 4-2) got as close as 58-56 with 3:22 left after Xavier Johnson canned two free throws. But it couldn’t complete a game-long comeback as the Panthers (8-8, 4-2) closed the game with an 11-1 run, dominating the glass and scoring on six consecutive possessions.
The Salukis fell to 2-14 all-time in McLeod and 9-24 when UNI is the home team.
“We didn’t play our best basketball,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “But give the credit to Northern Iowa. They played better than us.”
People are also reading…
Slow starts put SIU in the problem in both halves. It didn’t score for the game’s first 4:07 and trailed 22-11 before the midway point of the first half. Then it managed just three points in the first 5:05 of the second half and fell behind 45-32.
The Salukis didn’t start quickly in victories over Belmont and Drake but were able to rally in the second half of both games thanks to a defense that held both opponents under 20 points. This time, they couldn’t get the necessary stops down the stretch to make it eight straight.
“I don’t think we played hard off the bat,” said guard Lance Jones. “We had a couple of chances in the second half, but didn’t hit the shots we needed to hit or get the stops we needed to get. We let Bowen get off early and that gave everybody else confidence.
“I don’t think we played as hard as we’re capable of playing.”
SIU entered the game 18th in Division I in scoring defense at 59.8 ppg. It would have been hard to tell that for most of the first half as a UNI lineup composed exclusively of freshmen or sophomores for starters worked over a more experienced opponent.
The Panthers made 5 of 10 from 3-point land and led by 13 at one point. The Salukis were a bit fortunate to trail by just six at the half but quickly fell down the same rabbit hole early in the second half as untimely turnovers – 14 for the game against just nine assists – and missed open shots constantly blunted momentum.
Their big chance came late when Jones started driving the ball hard to the goal and went off for 12 of his team-high 16 points in the second half. Johnson delivered a 3-pointer, a runout layup and the aforementioned free throws to get SIU within a bucket.
However, UNI got the ball inside consistently down the stretch and also made 7 of 8 foul shots. The Salukis’ only point in the last three minute was a Jones foul shot.
“X makes those free throws and we’re down just two, I feel like we’re supposed to have the most energy in the building,” Jones said. “We could have had a chance to tie or take the lead, but unfortunately, that didn’t happen.”
Tytan Anderson finished with a 10-point, 10-rebound double-double for the Panthers and Cole Henry came off the bench to grab 12 rebounds – one less than SIU’s four frontcourt players.
UNI also put the clamps on Marcus Domask, who entered averaging a team-high 17.6 ppg and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 31.2 seconds left against Drake Wednesday night. Double-teamed on a fair amount of his touches, Domask managed just eight points on nine shots, marking only the second time in 17 games he didn’t score in double figures.
The outcome marked the first Saluki loss in exactly a month, dating back to a 74-71 MVC setback in Banterra Center against Indiana State. Coincidentally, SIU has a rematch with the Sycamores Wednesday night in Terre Haute.
“It doesn’t stop,” Mullins said. “This is the Valley. Got to go to the first place team in the league. Fourth road game out of six, so it’s another challenge.”
DAWG BITES
The Salukis’ three offensive rebounds marked the 14th straight game that they finished in single figures on the offensive glass. … Trent Brown missed his only shot from the field and his one foul shot, extending his scoreless streak to five games. He played a season-low 4:47. … SIU’s starters didn’t score a single point until Clarence Rupert converted a power move around the halfway mark of the first half. The bench tallied the team’s first 11 points. … Domask and Jones were a combined 0 for 10 from the 3-point line. The Salukis finished 6 of 24 from deep and are 27 of 111 over the last five games.