SIU can't weather storms in MVC soccer

CARBONDALE – With its coach, leading scorer and one of its top defenders on the shelf Sunday, fourth-seeded SIU adopted a simple mantra for its quarterfinal match in the Missouri Valley Conference women’s soccer tournament.

“Weather the storms,” said assistant coach Alyssa Krause.

However, Murray State drenched the Salukis’ hopes with a late goal that forced overtime and a goal in the last minute of the second overtime that gave the No. 8 seed a 2-1 win.

Playing without coach Craig Roberts, who remains on administrative leave, forward Liz Brechtel and defender Paris Walsh, SIU controlled most of the match before the visitors rallied to advance to the semifinals at top-seeded Valparaiso Thursday night.

Sniffles could be heard across the field as SIU players walked to their bench and then the locker room. The four-year old program’s best-ever season ended at 8-5-4 in a fashion that seemed highly unlikely for about the match’s first 75 minutes.

Kaitlin DuCharme put the Salukis ahead in the 32nd minute through Lara Barbieri da Silva. Her corner kick from the right bent onto DuCharme’s head in the middle of the penalty box and she finished into the right side of the net.

The Salukis buzzed the net for most of the half’s remainder and for about the first five minutes of the second half. In fact, McKensey Bunch had a chance to make it 2-0 at the left post, but couldn’t get enough on a shot that Jamie Skarupsky covered with the width of her outstretched body.

SIU didn’t even allow a shot on frame until the 80th minute from an opponent that entered the day with the most goals of any of the six MVC title contenders. But when the Racers (6-11-3) finally threatened the net, they didn’t miss.

Camille Barber’s crisp crossing pass found the head of Mary Hardy. Hardy converted the point-blank chance to level the score and dampen what was a lively atmosphere.

“We broke the game into 15-minute increments,” Krause said. “Some you win, some you lose. The last 15 minutes (of regulation), we didn’t weather the storm.”

In fact, the Salukis were fortunate to reach overtime. Murray State poured three shots at Maddy Alaluf in the last 75 seconds. Alaluf stoned Audrey Henry and Barber, then watched Saraya Young’s attempt off Barber’s shot skitter wide left.

After Emma Spotak dribbled through multiple defenders in the first minute of overtime to squeeze off a shot that leaked wide left, Alaluf kept the match level by denying Young on a point-blank look inside the box.

The match appeared destined for penalty kicks until Young dribbled into the middle of the field near the end of the second overtime. Given plenty of time and space, she shot and it bounced past Alaluf with just 52 seconds left.

That was one of nine shots that the Racers took in the final 30 minutes. They outshot SIU 12-10 for the match as the Salukis appeared to tire without their usual depth available.

“We had a couple of moments where we checked out of the game,” Krause said. “The details matter.”

The harsh reality of a season ending, though, didn’t diminish the program’s first significant season of accomplishment. From its first winning record to its first appearance in the conference tournament, SIU did things it never came close to doing in its first three seasons.

“The seniors have been through a lot,” Krause said. “To accomplish what they did this year and get to the MVC tournament for the first time, they’ve created a legacy. Now it’s time for the underclassmen and newbies to add to it.”