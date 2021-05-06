SIU, Carbondale elementary schools launch cooperative program to reach more youth

Administrators from Southern Illinois University and Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 have formalized efforts to provide elementary students with mentors, and give them access to summer camps, on-campus educational opportunities, among other cooperative efforts.
A collaborative agreement, signed Thursday during a ceremony at Carbondale Middle School, provides a framework for a number of joint efforts — some of which have been taking place informally for years, Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 Superintendent Daniel Booth said.
Programs including mentorships for elementary students by SIU students, on-campus opportunities for elementary students to tour SIU facilities, and arrangements for middle school students to shadow SIU students in their classes. There will also be access to summer camps at SIU and outreach efforts to elementary students and their parents by SIU admissions staff members.
SIU Chancellor Austin A. Lane said the effort is a way for the university to reach out to its community.
“This partnership demonstrates how students in our own neighborhood are welcome and wanted at SIU. The early exposure to our university, and community service from various SIU student groups that are assisting us, is key to our success. We are committed to planting the SIU seed early and engaging often with our local elementary and middle school students in District No. 95,” he said.
The collaboration will extend to the lower grade levels in District No. 95 in the form of SIU students who will read to or tutor students. Booth called the elementary district’s students’ exposure to the university community “pivotal.”
“Our students look up to SIU students, and it will be important for our educators to lean on the researchers and professors at SIU as we continue to work to serve our students in the coming years,” he said.
SIU Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Lori Stettler said the new agreement benefits both SIU and the school district.
“It’s a very coordinated effort which means a lot of our offices now understand how important the middle school and elementary school pipeline is to recruitment and retention of students,” she said.
Booth said one of the highlights of the program is exposing young students to possibilities they may not have otherwise considered.
“This is an opportunity for them to figure out what it is that they want to do. This is about giving them options,” he said. “Exposure is key to helping students to dream. Many students can’t imagine what they can't see or feel. This partnership will help elementary-aged students to learn about different majors and careers and learn firsthand from college students about what it takes to be successful when pursuing their degrees. This sort of discourse not only helps students to learn what they want to do in life, but equally as important, what they don’t want to do.”
Booth said the school district has often turned to the university for assistance, but this agreement stemmed from SIU’s desire to be involved in the community.
“What I appreciate most is that the chancellor reached out to us. One of the goals at SIU is to give their students an opportunity to be part of the community, to volunteer and to ‘service-learn,’ so for us to be able to be part of that is a major gift,” Booth said.
Carbondale Elementary School District No. 95 includes 1,500 students in pre-K through eighth grade.