SIU cinema students’ film is PBS Online Film Festival nominee

“It was the first school project I’ve worked on where I believe that we both put as much heart into it as we could,” Boehme said. “Not to mention, while shooting the film we both acted in the roles that we had the most interest in — Mackenzie acting as director and me acting as cinematographer.”

Voting will take place in July

The 2020 PBS Online Film Festival voting is July 13-24. Viewers will be able to watch all 25 finalists’ films at https://www.pbs.org/filmfestival once the website is updated. Awards are for the “Most Popular Film” based on audience votes and “Juried Prize” based on the choice of a panel of judges.

“Do Not Disturb” was one of six short entries of local filmmakers WSIU submitted for consideration to the online festival. Those entries competed with a field of submissions from throughout the United States, said Beth Spezia, WSIU educational outreach coordinator.

The 25 nominees from around the U.S. were chosen based on four key attributes of storytelling, creativity and originality, quality of performance, and technical execution in camera work, sound, lighting and editing.