SIU earns top seed for MVC Tournament

From almost worst to first.

The SIU women completed their improbable run to a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title Saturday when Loyola upset Missouri State 60-42, minutes after the Salukis’ eight-game winning streak ended with a 67-54 setback at Valparaiso.

Now top-seeded SIU (20-8, 15-3) tries to send out retiring coach Cindy Stein and its six seniors with a trip to the NCAA Tournament. That will require three wins at the MVC Tournament, which starts Thursday at TaxSlayer Center in Moline.

The Salukis won’t play until Friday, when they meet the winner of Thursday’s game between No. 8 Indiana State and No. 9 Evansville at noon. The Sycamores and Purple Aces open the tourney at 4:30 Thursday, followed by the 7 p.m. matchup between 7th-seeded Drake and 10th-seeded Bradley.

On Friday, following the SIU game, 4th-seeded Illinois State clashes with No. 5 Loyola at 2:30 p.m. In the night session, No. 2 Missouri State squares off with Drake or Bradley at 6, followed by the 8:30 tip-off between No. 3 Northern Iowa and No. 6 Valparaiso.

Saturday’s semifinals are at 1:30 and 4 p.m., with the championship game set for a 1 p.m. start on Sunday on ESPNU.

The MVC could earn two bids into the NCAA Tournament if a school other than Missouri State wins its tourney. The Bears’ NET ranking, which is used as a guide by the Selection Committee to pick its at-large teams, only fell to 44 after the defeat at Loyola.

Missouri State’s NET was in the 20s during non-conference play before it lost two starters with torn ACLs before its MVC schedule. The highest NET ranking by another MVC team is UNI at 57, followed by SIU at 73. The Salukis were at 67 before the defeat at Valparaiso.

SIU is assured of a WNIT bid if it doesn’t win the MVC’s auto bid to the NCAA tournament. Should the Salukis wind up in the WNIT, they have bid to host a first round game.

