SIU Football | 3 things to watch as the Salukis visit Northwestern

EVANSTON – Incarnate Word 55, Nevada 41. Eastern Kentucky 59, Bowling Green 57. Holy Cross 37, Buffalo 31. Weber State 35, Utah State 7.

Those four FCS upsets of FBS opponents last week are one reason why SIU tries its hand once a year with a big boy, as it will do in a late Saturday morning kickoff against 1-1 Northwestern at Ryan Field.

Sure, the paycheck the athletic program reaps from the yearly one-off doesn’t hurt. But even though logic suggests the 0-2 Salukis are going to struggle with a team possessing 23 more scholarship players and bigger bodies, they have also owned leads in six of their last seven games against FBS teams.

“We should be excited about the opportunity,” said SIU coach Nick Hill. “We’re a big underdog and that’s OK, because we’ve played these types of games before. We have to play good football. We have to try to give ourselves the best chance to win this game.”

There is no betting line because this is an FCS-FBS matchup, but if there were one, the Salukis would likely be a three-score underdog or more. How do they defy the mythical odds and give themselves more than the proverbial puncher’s chance?

Here's three things they can do to put the Wildcats on upset alert:

1. Score first

The offense last week was better against SEMO, sustaining and finishing more drives with touchdowns instead of settling for field goals.

But there were still points left on the table and still unproductive drives that needed to be point-producers against an opponent capable of doing what the RedHawks did – steal the game with a late touchdown.

SIU’s challenge is to get out of the starting blocks quickly. Northwestern’s offense probably isn’t going 3-and-out a lot, so the Salukis would be best served by scoring first and following up with more scores.

That means better opening drives than SIU had the first two games, when they went 3-and out. Nic Baker and the offense need to be on point right away, moving the chains and building momentum while keeping the Wildcats’ offense on the sidelines.

They were able to do that last September at Kansas State, building a halftime lead and making the Wildcats work for the full 60 minutes before dropping a 31-23 decision.

“Getting off to good starts is key to keeping their confidence going,” Hill said of playing an FBS foe. “Then you get rolling. We’ve had leads in all these games. Guys don’t think about the name they’re playing. They’re having success.”

2. Stopping the run

One of the few bright spots for the regal canines has been their run defense. Neither Incarnate Word or SEMO has cleared 100 yards on the ground, although a cynic can note with complete accuracy that neither has needed to succeed in the running game.

But Northwestern will have the most physical offensive line SIU will face, with the possible exception of North Dakota State. It also has as good an all-around back as the Salukis will see this year in Evan Hull.

Hull is averaging nearly five yards per carry in two games and is on pace to gain just over 1,000 yards. He’s also on pace to catch passes for more than 1,000 yards. But Hill’s biggest concern is what Hull might do on the ground.

“A big, physical offensive line,” Hill said when asked about the Wildcats’ attack. “We’ve got to make sure we’re stopping the run. Can’t allow those chunk plays on the ground. But they have a variety of offense they can pull from.”

3. Fewer flags

Say what you want about the officiating last week – and most folks without a rooting interest would concede that the SEMO game probably wasn’t well-worked – but SIU has to show better discipline than it has in the first two games.

After drawing nine flags for 79 yards at Incarnate Word, the Salukis were penalized 13 times for 109 yards against SEMO. Along with a pair of controversial pass interference calls on the RedHawks’ game-winning touchdown drive, SIU also mixed in some pre-snap fouls, holds and even a targeting that cost them safety Clayton Bush for the second half.

“We’ve got work to do and we’ve got to find a way to get better,” Hill said.

Being aggressive is a must to win football games. But the top teams at any level know how to be aggressive and not average 11 penalties per game. The Salukis have to start doing that if they’re going to be the team they want to be.