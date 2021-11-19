SIU Football | 3 things to watch as YSU visits SIU

One website projects that SIU’s football team will host UT Martin next week in the first round of the FCS playoffs with a chance to get a rematch the following week at Missouri State.

Another one says the Salukis will host Rhode Island in the first round with an opportunity to travel to Villanova for the second round. And a third website predicts that SIU will earn a first round bye and host either South Dakota or Sacred Heart in the second round.

Coach Nick Hill, your thoughts?

“I don’t look at the numbers,” he said. “It doesn’t matter what anyone else does, I don’t know how (mock playoff pairings) work. I just know that if you win eight games, we’re in.”

Simply put, the No. 17/15 Salukis control their postseason fate. Beat Youngstown State Saturday at Saluki Stadium and they’re 8-3 with a 6-2 Missouri Valley Football Conference record, plus a win at South Dakota State and a near-miss at bowl-bound Kansas State to buttress their resume.

Lose to the Penguins (2-7, 1-6), though, and other possibilities come into play, few of them good. A 1-3 finish over the last four games would give the FCS selection committee a real excuse to leave them out of the 24-team field. And even if they made it, a home game to start the playoffs is unlikely.

That’s why SIU can’t afford to give into the sentiment of Senior Day or take Youngstown State for granted. Simply put, it has to treat this game as though it’s the first round of the playoffs.

“We’ve got a job to do, our players have a job to do,” Hill said.

Here’s three things that will determine if the Salukis get that job done:

No. 1 – Two-dimensional offense

There have been times this year when SIU’s offense tilted towards the pass, which is understandable. Nic Baker can throw it and the team has two go-to receivers in Avante Cox and Landon Lenoir. The Salukis are throwing for 271.1 yards per game.

But the running game has averaged 158.5 yards per game, which seems low in light of the fact the Salukis have four backs capable of being a workhorse at other programs. Javon Williams leads the team with 403 yards, which is presently his career low for a season.

Donnavan Spencer has 387 yards, Justin Strong 350 and Romeir Elliott just 140 in an injury-plagued season. One or more of that quartet could have a big game this week as the Penguins have allowed an average of 216.8 yards per game on the ground, plus a whopping 6.3 yards per carry.

Last week, North Dakota State rolled up an astonishing 454 yards on 45 attempts, or just over a first down every time it rushed the ball. It broke off four runs of at least 49 yards. SIU is capable of doing the same thing if it executes.

2. – Stopping the run

One way Youngstown State can upset the Saluki applecart is if it can get senior running back Jaleel McLaughlin going early.

McLaughlin needs just 46 yards for 1,000 on the year, which would mark his third career 1,000-yard season. After transferring from Division II Notre Dame College with 4,737 yards in 2018-19, McLaughlin hasn’t had a problem gaining yardage at a higher level.

Hill and the Salukis saw plenty of him on March 6 in Youngstown, where he rushed for 124 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries. SIU won the game 30-22, but McLaughlin made quite an impression.

“He can score any time he touches the ball,” Hill said of McLaughlin. “Every time you watch him, he is something special. You think you have him wrapped up, and then you don’t. He’s one of the best running backs in the country.”

3. – Proper senior sendoff

It’s not just about taking care of business to assure that they’ll hear their name called Sunday morning at 11:30 when the FCS playoff field is announced. It’s also about giving the seniors a win in their last regular season home game.

On Monday, Hill reflected on this class’ impact on a program that endured the rock bottom of a 2-9 2018 and followed it with three consecutive winning seasons, plus a trip to the FCS quarterfinals in May. And, if the Salukis play a reasonable game Saturday, a second playoff berth in seven months.

“We can finish the regular season the right way with a lot of positive momentum,” Hill said. “We’ve got a locked-in group now and I feel good where we are at.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.