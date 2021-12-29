SIU Football | Notree invited to Hula Bowl

SIU linebacker Bryce Notree has been invited to the Hula Bowl on Jan. 15 in Orlando.

Notree will play in the all-star game of top college seniors. Every NFL team will have scouts at the game, which will be televised by CBS Sports Network at 11 a.m.

The 6-3, 225-pound Notree finished with 91 tackles, seven quarterback hurries, four sacks and two interceptions this year as the Salukis went 8-5 and reached the second round of the FCS playoffs before losing at finalist North Dakota State on Dec. 4.

Notree played in 46 games over five seasons at SIU, finishing with 246 tackles, 15 for loss.

