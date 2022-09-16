SIU Hall of Fame | McDaniel 'grateful' to get the call

You know your career was good when you played for a school for just two years and still made its Hall of Fame.

Yet Elmer McDaniel said he was still surprised this summer when he got a call from SIU to give him the good news.

“I didn’t think it was ever going to happen,” he said Thursday on his way home from work. “I’m just grateful that they picked me; I wasn’t banking on it for anything. When I got off the phone, I started reminiscing about being at SIU. I had a good time.”

So did running backs such as Brandon Jacobs and Arkee Whitlock, who ran behind the Salukis’ center in 2003 and 2004 when coach Jerry Kill turned the program into one of the best in Division I-AA.

And a prime reason why that duo combined for nearly 2,000 yards and 22 touchdowns in 2004 was McDaniel, the man some observers of that team called the linchpin of a veteran offensive line.

How the Oklahoman reached that position is a story in itself. Coming out of Northeast Oklahoma Junior College, McDaniel held firm offers from SIU and Nicholls State. Just before Christmas 2002, then-Saluki coach Jerry Kill called McDaniel with what he called an early Christmas present.

“I didn’t know if I was going to get to come to SIU,” McDaniel said. “I had the best time there on my visit and felt I could do something there.”

Enrolling in January 2003, McDaniel got a break as spring practice started. The team’s starting center was out with an injury. As the only center still on the roster, McDaniel got every rep in every practice.

The next time McDaniel came out of the lineup occurred when he walked off old McAndrew Stadium for the final time in 2004 after Eastern Washington edged the Salukis 35-31 to end the program’s second straight 10-2 season.

With McDaniel anchoring the O-line, SIU lost just one Missouri Valley Football Conference game, a 43-40 decision at Northern Iowa in the 2033 regular season finale that sent it to second-ranked Delaware for the I-AA playoffs. The Blue Hens routed the Salukis 48-7.

Kill made sure his returning players didn’t forget about that outcome during a rugged offseason.

“He just challenged us,” McDaniel said of Kill. “When we got beat by Delaware, we had a bad taste in our mouth. We didn’t want to get beat like that again. He was hard but he had a soft side. We would have done anything for him.”

Beginning with a 42-3 blowout of Southeast Missouri in the season opener, SIU rolled through 2004. The only regular season loss was a 23-22 decision at I-A Northern Illinois in the second game when the Salukis went for two after scoring with 54 seconds left and couldn’t convert.

SIU had it all – an explosive offense that could score from anywhere on the field, plus a good defense and a reliable kicking game. But the notables were Jacobs and Whitlock, who were the perfect combination.

Jacobs, who went on to a good NFL career that included two Super Bowl rings with the New York Giants in 2008 and 2012, enjoyed a well-earned reputation as a punishing runner. That occasionally included his own linemen, according to McDaniel.

“One time, he ran over the back of me and that was a hurt I’d never felt before,” McDaniel chuckled. “I actually missed a couple of plays.”

The shifty Whitlock preferred to make defenders miss. In concert with Jacobs, they helped the regal canines average more than 42 ppg, eclipsing 50 three times. The only sour part to that season was Eastern Washington bumping them off 35-31 in the I-AA playoff opener.

That, as it turned out, was McDaniel’s final game. During a pro day at SIU, multiple scouts made sure to tell him he was probably too short to play center in the NFL. A pair of Arena Football League teams got in touch, but Arena ball simply didn’t interest him.

These days, McDaniel lives in Tulsa and builds wings for 737 and 787 jets. He plans to take time off from that important job next month to bring his fiancé and child to Carbondale for his induction ceremony.

“They haven’t been up there, so I get to show them around,” McDaniel said.

And do so as a Hall of Famer.