SIU Hall of Fame | 'Super-positive' DeNoon earns post-humous induction

During his 19 years as SIU’s women’s track and field/cross country coach, Don DeNoon tutored 98 conference champions, three All-Americans and three Olympians.

But according to one of his former competitors who later became an assistant coach under him, DeNoon won the big one in life by making everyone else around him feel good.

“Forever the optimist, super-positive,” said Kathleen Raske Friday morning. “Contagious without question. He could cast a vision for the athlete and the team and propel us to the highest height.”

Raske chose SIU in the spring of 1984 because of DeNoon and the university’s academic curriculum. She stuck around three extra years after earning her degree because she became his assistant coach.

Now the women’s track and field coach at LeTourneau University, a Division III program in Longview, Texas, Raske was ecstatic when she learned that SIU was inducting DeNoon into its Hall of Fame on October 14.

It will be a posthumous induction because DeNoon was killed on March 9, 2021 in Utah while fishing. But for folks like Raske and former Saluki track and field coach Connie Price-Smith, it will be a great day to see DeNoon get his due.

“It took a few years to get him in,” Raske said, “but I’m so happy and grateful that he got in. As a fellow Hall of Famer myself, I was glad to speak on his behalf. He would be very happy, humble and very gracious. It would really mean a lot to him.”

“He was very nurturing with athletes,” recalled Price-Smith. “I never saw him yell at an athlete or be rude. He was always a positive person. His glass was always half-full.”

DeNoon’s teams captured six conference outdoor championships, splitting time between the old Gateway Conference and the Missouri Valley Conference, as well as three indoor championships and a cross country title.

The six outdoor crowns happened in 1986, 1987, 1988, 1989, 1995 and 1996. The indoor titles came from 1987-89 and the cross country championship occurred in 1992. Perhaps his best-known athlete spent just one season with him.

Price-Smith played four years of basketball for the Salukis, scoring 1,271 points and grabbing 744 rebounds. She shot a school-record 65% from the field as a junior. But it wasn’t until she picked up a smaller, heavier ball that her athletic career started soaring towards its peak.

Price-Smith won the conference titles in the indoor and outdoor shot put in 1985. She threw in four Olympics, earning a fifth place finish at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics, which remains the best finish by an American woman at that meet since 1960.

DeNoon helped unearth that talent quickly.

“He had a good eye when it came to talent,” Price-Smith said.

DeNoon also displayed a fine grasp of details when it came to other aspects of his job. When Price-Smith replaced him as the women’s track and field coach, DeNoon left her a binder to help her take care of details like booking hotels on the road for the team, as well as running meets.

“It’s indescribable how valuable it was,” Price-Smith said. “I’d never worked in the profession before, so knowing that you are not only responsible for yourself, but about 50 athletes and their welfare … he was very helpful in getting me started.”

It’s been said that the greatest tribute a child can pay to his/her parents is to enter the same profession in which they made their living. If that holds true for athletes, then Raske and Price-Smith have displayed how they feel about DeNoon’s contribution to their lives.

“He was a great coach of women,” Raske said. “He poured his heart and soul into becoming the best he could as a leader and mentor for young women and athletes. He served the university and the athletic department, and the women student-athletes, with great passion and determination.”