SIU Hall of Fame | Weber to appear at Saluki Tip-Off Dinner

Saluki Hall of Famer Bruce Weber will be appearing at the Saluki Tip-Off Dinner October 6 at Kokopelli Golf Course in Marion.

Weber, who retired from coaching at Kansas State in March, went 103-54 in five years at SIU, guiding it to a NCAA Sweet 16 appearance in 2002 and an NCAA berth the following year. His team also earned an NIT bid in 2000.

Weber laid the foundation for perhaps the best era in SIU basketball history. His successors, Matt Painter and Chris Lowery, led the program to four straight NCAA bids from 2004-07. Lowery skippered the Salukis to a Sweet 16 in 2007.

Weber enjoyed good tenures at Illinois and Kansas State after leaving SIU. He coached Illinois to the national championship game in 2005 and worked the Wildcats to a regional final in 2018 before losing to then-MVC program Loyola.

— The Southern