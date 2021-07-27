SIU, IDPH aligns with new stricter CDC mask guidance

The CDC guidance says masks should be worn by all individuals in areas of substantial transmission, which include those with 50 to 99 cases per 100,000 people over a 7-day period. Areas of high transmission are above that amount.

The change to federal guidance came as cases in Illinois and around the country continue to rise as the vaccination pace stagnates and mask mandates are relaxed.

There were 801 COVID-19-positive individuals hospitalized in Illinois as of Monday night, a number not seen since June 4. From Monday, July 19, to Sunday, July 25, there were 657 individuals hospitalized on average over the seven-day period, an increase of about 32 percent from the week prior.

The 169 intensive care unit beds in use by COVID-19 patients as of Monday night were the most since June 13. From Monday to Sunday, there were 136 ICU beds in use on average, an increase of about 36 percent from the week prior.

But Pritzker said Tuesday the vaccines have been widely effective in guarding against the most severe cases of COVID-19 for individuals who have had the shot. It remains the most effective way to combat the virus, he said, repeating a claim that 99 percent of those dying from COVID-19 in Illinois in recent weeks were unvaccinated.