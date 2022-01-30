SIU men make shots, rout Valparaiso

CARBONDALE – So the ball does fit through the hoop after all.

After three straight frigid shooting performances in a row, the SIU men experienced what it hopes is a breakout game for the second half of Missouri Valley Conference play in a 77-55 blowout of Valparaiso Sunday at Banterra Center.

Lance Jones scored a game-high 22 points on just 10 shot attempts and added seven assists, equaling the Beacons as a team. Ben Coupet, Jr. added 13, while Kyler Filewich and J.D. Muila enjoyed a rare bonanza inside with 12 and 11 points, respectively.

At one point in the second half, the Salukis (11-11, 4-6) were hitting 65 percent of their field goals. This was the same team that in its previous three games connected on 39.3, 33.3 and 29.6 percent from the field.

A late slump dropped SIU to 31 of 61 for the day, but 50.8 percent still marks its best game since it canned 55.6 on Jan. 8 in a 63-60 win at Valparaiso.

“Every shooter, every player that sees those first couple of shots go in gets the ultimate confidence,” Jones said. “Once the first couple of shots went in, we shot it with confidence.”

The outburst started with an unusual method for the Salukis – feeding the post. Filewich and Muila entered the game averaging just 7.1 ppg between them but scored nine before the first TV timeout as SIU established a quick 14-9 lead.

Being able to play inside-out gave the Salukis an extra dimension to the offense. Forced to honor the post threat, Valparaiso (10-12, 3-7) couldn’t sit on the 3-point line. Jones and Coupet combined to sink 8 of 11 from the arc, including Jones’ bomb from the wing that gave SIU a 43-28 halftime lead.

“It started with our bigs,” Jones said. “The way they finished around the rim, it opened up everything else.”

It was more of the same in the first 8:09 of the second half as the Salukis put the game away. Steven Verplancken drained a 3 to give SIU its first 20-point lead at 52-32 and Filewich put back a missed shot for a 65-38 advantage, essentially ending the game’s competitive phase.

Not even a scoring drought of 6:05 mattered, because the Salukis played outstanding defense. The Beacons needed a late offensive surge to finish at 41.5 percent from the field. SIU limited them to 3 of 17 from 3 and earned a 38-30 rebounding advantage.

Simply put, it was the type of all-around 40-minute performance that coach Bryan Mullins would love to carry over to Wednesday night’s 8 o’clock visit from Missouri State.

“We needed a win just because our guys are sick of losing,” Mullins said. “I love this team and know what these guys are capable of doing. I expected them to play well today.”

Ben Krikke scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Valparaiso, although none of them really mattered in light of the Salukis’ dominance. Kobe King chipped in 14 points and Kevion Taylor added 11.

But on this day, it was all about SIU ending a mostly dreary month of close, frustrating losses with an emphatic win.

“We believe in these guys,” Mullins said. “They’re in here all the time, working. We’re capable of making 10, 13, 14 3-pointers in a game.”

DAWG BITES

Not only did SIU play well, it caught the Beacons at a good time. They were without two starters as guard Trevor Anderson (elbow) and forward Thomas Kithier (back) didn’t make the trip. Valpo’s depleted bench managed two points. … The Salukis got a rare chance to clear the bench in the final 1:06 and the crowd of 4,254 went wild when Chris Cross knocked down a 3-pointer with 28.0 seconds left for his first points of the year. … Leading scorer Marcus Domask took only eight shots and finished with eight points, but dished out a game-high eight assists. SIU finished with 22 helpers, including 14 in the first half.

