SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch: Salukis to play Alcorn State Saturday

Only one thing will do for SIU coach Bryan Mullins Saturday night.

“We’ve got to win Saturday night,” he said. “We’ve got to play the right way for 40 minutes. We’ve got to play with a ton of energy. We’ve got to play unselfish basketball, make the extra pass, play clean basketball.”

If those things are done, the Salukis should enjoy their non-conference game in Banterra Center against Alcorn State. If not … well, it’s not like they haven’t been down this road before. Last year or this year.

Last month, SIU (5-4) ate a 71-53 loss at Southern Indiana in the Screaming Eagles’ first Division I home game, three days after upsetting Oklahoma State 61-60 in Stillwater. And last year, when the Salukis played Alcorn State the day after Thanksgiving, they fell behind 40-23 in the second half before Marcus Domask and Lance Jones led a rally that netted a 62-59 win.

Can SIU end a two-game losing streak and pick up a much-needed victory? Here’s three factors that could influence the game’s outcome:

1. Quicker start

One reason why the Salukis have lost their last two games is because they haven’t responded out of the game. They fell behind 27-12 at Saint Louis, then trailed Indiana State 39-25 late in the first half on Wednesday night.

While they were able to rally in both games – they even led the Sycamores as late as the five-minute mark of the second half – the fact that they had to expend so much energy to come back from big deficits likely led to those losses.

“We didn’t get off to the start we needed to,” Mullins said. “I thought our guys came back and played really hard in the second half but it’s hard to beat a really good team when you only play well for 15 to 20 minutes.”

The last time SIU got off to what could be considered a quick start was its Nov. 21 game against UNLV at the SoCal Challenge, where it led by 11 in the first half before hitting a huge drought in the last 10 minutes and losing 56-49.

Even in an 80-53 win at Evansville Nov. 30, the Salukis started slowly. It was 11-11 just past the halfway point of the first half before they went on a 30-10 spurt that decided the game.

2. Slow down Braves’ backcourt

Alcorn State is 3-6 against a difficult schedule. It hasn’t played a home game yet and won’t play one until it starts its Southwestern Athletic Conference slate on Jan. 2. Like many SWAC programs, they play lots of road games in order to make money for their athletic program.

But the Braves can be a dangerous out if you’re not ready. They’ve already won at Wichita State, took UTEP to double overtime in the Miners’ Thanksgiving week tournament and played competitively at Ole Miss.

The key to stopping Alcorn State is limiting guards Byron Joshua and Dominic Newton, their double-figure scorers. Joshua leads the team at 11.6 ppg and Newton is right behind at 11.4. They are also 1-2 on the team in assists.

Neither shoots better than 38% from the field, which has been a problem for the Braves. They’ve made only 37% from the field and 28% from 3. Their effective shooting percentage of 41.3% is ranked 354th of 363 Division I teams, per kenpom.com.

3. Cut down on turnovers

SIU plays at one of the slowest tempos in Division I. Its average game lasts 64.2 possessions, which ranks 326th in Division I. But its turnover rate of 21.7 per 100 possessions ranks 309th, which is entirely too many for a team that plays a halfcourt style.

It was turnovers that got them into trouble against Indiana State. The Salukis coughed it up 11 times in the first half, leading to 14 Sycamore points. The halftime margin was 11 and that gave the visitors the working margin they needed to withstand a 17-3 second half run and still win.

“We’ve got to be tougher and smarter with the ball,” said SIU point guard Xavier Johnson. “We’ve got to make better decisions. It starts with me.”