SIU Men's Basketball | 3 Things to Watch

There’s no telling what SIU team you’ll see Saturday night at Valparaiso because, well, there’s no telling what SIU team you’ll see.

Barring a last-minute development, the type of thing that tends to happen with COVID-19 always willing to take a spot in the lineup, the Salukis will end an 11-day break at The ARC against a Beacons team desperate for a good result after absorbing a Wednesday night beatdown at Northern Iowa.

The caveat is that it won’t be known who SIU will have available until warmups.

“We just have to focus on the things we can control,” Salukis coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday. “Do the best you can with what you have at that time. Focus on the present day, have good prep and take on the challenge.”

SIU (8-5, 1-0) hasn’t played since a 75-64 win over Grambling State Dec. 28 in Banterra Center. Its home games with Loyola on Sunday and Drake on Wednesday were postponed because the team didn’t have the minimum eight players and one coach healthy enough to play.

Regardless of who makes the trip to northwest Indiana, here are three things to watch from this game:

1. Keep Valpo under wraps

Wednesday night’s 92-65 rout at Northern Iowa might make the Beacons (8-7, 1-2) more dangerous. This is a team that boasts six double-figure scorers, led by Wisconsin transfer Kobe King and his 15 ppg.

Ben Krikke contributes 14.8 ppg, while Sheldon Edwards hits for 12 ppg. Kevion Taylor (10.7 ppg), Trevor Anderson (10.3) and sixth man Thomas Kithier (10.1) can’t be ignored, either.

“Kobe King is really talented and Krikke is one of the best bigs in the league,” Mullins said. “Valpo has always been a tough, physical team and does a good job protecting the homecourt. They have three or four guys who can get 15 or 20 points any night.”

The Beacons shoot well, canning 47.1 percent from the field, 34.7 percent on 3-pointers and 75.6 percent at the foul line. Except for coughing up 18 turnovers at UNI, they’ve also kept miscues down, averaging just over 11 per game.

“That was an aberration,” Mullins said. “They’re usually a high-assist, low-turnover team.”

2. ‘A busy January’

This will start a stretch of nine games in the next 22 days for the Salukis. Their postponements with Drake and Loyola were rescheduled for Jan. 17 and 27, respectively. They will have consecutive three-game weeks to end January.

When a reporter asked Mullins if Allen Iverson’s “we’re talkin’ about practice” rant from 20 years ago could apply to the rest of this month, he sounded almost mortally wounded. But the player in him could understand why his current players might look forward to more games.

“These guys are 18 to 22 years old,” Mullins said, “so all they want to do are play home games, road games. They will be excited to play. The one thing that does take a hit is your preparation.

“And the preparation part is huge with film sessions, walkthroughs and mental reps. This stretch is going to be huge for our guys. It's going to be a busy January.”

3. Help from the bench

It’s not known just how many bodies SIU will have at Valparaiso, but one thing’s for sure: It’s probably going to need a decent contribution off the bench.

While the players are young, as Mullins notes, even young, healthy players need to get a little rest. Particularly young players who haven’t run up and down a court in a week and a half under game pressure.

Controlling game pace might be even more important in this one against a team that figures to be eager to impose its will on someone. If SIU can take care of the ball and get good minutes off the bench, it might be able to get out of town with a win.

