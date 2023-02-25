CHICAGO – There’s a chance that SIU could clinch a first round bye at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament before the first half is over Sunday at Credit Union 1 Arena.

If Northern Iowa can beat visiting Belmont in a game that starts at 11:30 a.m., the Salukis will be assured of no worse than the No. 4 seed. That means SIU would play in the quarterfinals on Friday no matter what they do against UIC.

But the Salukis (21-9, 13-6) would rather go ahead and win for a couple of reasons. One, they would earn the No. 3 seed with a victory and play the winner of the 6-11 game on Friday night at 8:30. Secondly, it would allow them to continue the momentum they built from Wednesday night’s 86-63 blowout of UNI at Banterra Center.

“Sunday is huge,” said Marcus Domask, who fired in six 3-pointers and scored 24 points against UNI. “You want to go into the conference tournament playing your best ball and feeling great. We want to game-plan to have a good game and keep this momentum going.”

Can SIU earn a season sweep of the Flames and get the No. 3 seed at Arch Madness? We look at three factors that could influence the game’s outcome:

1, Make the extra pass

It’s unrealistic to expect the Salukis to make 17 of 29 3-pointers again, as they did on Wednesday night. It was the second-most 3s an SIU team has even made in a game, trailing the 18 they canned against Hawaii-Hilo years ago.

But there’s no reason why the regal canines can’t replicate the formula that led to all those 3s. They got into their offense early with some downhill drives that forced the defense to respect that part of the game. Then they shared the ball well.

Consistently making the extra pass to turn good shots into great shots, the Salukis bagged 22 assists on 30 made buckets. Six players had multiple assists, led by Xavier Johnson’s five, while Domask and Lance Jones each finished with four. Eight players logged a helper.

“I thought the ball moved really well on offense,” said SIU coach Bryan Mullins. “Good shots became great shots. There was a real bounce to our step.”

2. Defend the 3-pointer

UIC might be just 12-18 overall and 4-15 in the Valley, but it has come close to a number of big wins. It took Drake to overtime at home before losing.

The Salukis should remember that on Feb. 8, the Flames had a chance to force OT or even win on the final possession before a poor inbounds pass sealed a 68-66 SIU victory. The Salukis were lucky not to blow a 15-point lead in the final 10 minutes.

One of the reasons UIC has been a dangerous out is its ability to hit 3-pointers. It averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game, led by forward Filip Skobalj with 57. He’s made a team-best 37.3 % from distance.

Per kenpom.com, the Flames rank 38th in Division I in percentage of 3s as total field goals with 43.6, which is close to SIU’s 47.6 rate that ranks 9th. Mullins will likely stress to his players to get their heels on the 3-point line and make UIC take tough 2s.

If the Salukis can turn the Flames into a team that shoots off the dribble and not give up the number of offensive rebounds they permitted in Carbondale, their chances of winning increase greatly.

3. Limit turnovers

This has been a season-long theme for SIU, even in games where it has scored well. It was on full display the first time it played UIC as it ended just over 30 percent of their possessions with a turnover, an ugly rate that would have gotten them beat against a lot of other opponents.

Fortunately for the Salukis, they scored 68 points on their other 48 possessions and survived. While expecting to score 1.4 points per possession every game isn't logical, they have been capable of taking care of the ball at times and finishing with single-digit turnovers.

Wednesday night was one of those times. Road wins over Murray State and Missouri State also qualify in that category. SIU needs to remember those games and end possessions with shots, not bad passes, walking calls or illegal screens.

“UIC’s a really good team,” said Lance Jones, who scored a season-high 28 points Wednesday night. “We’re going to go in there with confidence. We can play with anybody. I like our chances.”