Minutes after Tuesday night’s 66-62 win at Valparaiso, SIU coach Bryan Mullins was asked about the significance of the program reaching 20 wins for the first time in six years.

“Twenty’s a good number,” he said. “Twenty-one’s a good number, 22’s a good number, 23’s a good number, 24’s a good number.”

Translation: There’s plenty of work left to do.

That starts Sunday in Banterra Center, where the Salukis try to stay alive for their first Missouri Valley Conference regular season title since 2007 against co-leader Bradley.

SIU (20-8, 12-5) trails the Braves (20-8, 13-4) and Drake by a game with three left. Any tiebreaker that goes down to NET will go against the Salukis because their ranking is presently 125, as opposed to the two-digit numbers Bradley and Drake carry.

How can SIU avenge a 62-52 loss on Feb. 1 in Peoria and keep itself in the picture for a No. 1 seed at Arch Madness? We explore three factors that could make a difference.

1. Play from the lead

With national TV (ESPN2) on hand, the crowd figures to be close to a sellout, if not one. They will be ready to make noise and the addition of fireworks to the pregame lineups, along with the presence of coach Bruce Weber and the 2002 team that made the Sweet Sixteen, figures to have the place revved.

Coming out of the blocks quickly is probably the best way to tap into homecourt advantage. It may not affect how the Braves play, but a good start can certainly bolster the Salukis’ level of play. Role players tend to play better at home as well.

One of them, forward Clarence Rupert, is coming off a career-high 14 points Tuesday night. His mind was already on the rematch moments after fending off Valparaiso.

“Bradley got us at their place and now they’re coming to our house,” he said. “So we have to get them back.”

The optimal way to do that is not to fall behind 22-2 as SIU did on Feb. 11 at Drake, although a similar start in front of the home crowd seems unlikely.

2. Match Bradley on the boards

With Rienk Mast, Malevy Leons and Ja’Shon Henry as three of their top four scorers, the Braves are an inside-out team on offense. Darius Hannah adds a very useful option in terms of basket protection as he’s blocked more than a shot per game.

They also enable Bradley to outrebound teams by four per game. Rebounding is not a Saluki strength as they get outboarded by 0.7 per game. In the first matchup in Peoria, the Braves earned a 35-27 advantage on the glass, helped by 12 offensive rebounds.

SIU isn’t a team that actively attacks the boards offensively. It takes a lot of 3s and tends to drop back in order to keep opponents from beating it in transition. It averages just under seven offensive rebounds per game.

But given how good Bradley is on the defensive end, any kind of “sudden accident” points the Salukis create will be helpful. And if a few of them occur on second shots, then that will enhance their chances of winning.

3. Protect the ball

Playing possession-by-possession basketball requires SIU to get the most out of the roughly 64 possession it averages. Ending 20 percent of them with turnovers is a dangerous way to play, but that’s what it’s done through 28 games.

Its 20.1 percent turnover rate is 289th in Division I, per kenpom.com, and the Braves force 20.2 turnovers per 100 possessions, which ranks 80th. In the first matchup in Peoria, the Salukis coughed up 13 miscues in 61 possessions.

SIU will have to do a better job of valuing the basketball in the rematch. While perfection is unlikely to happen against a long, motivated foe, the Salukis probably need to lower the turnover rate to somewhere between 10 and 15 percent.

Doing that will give them more shots and in theory, a better chance to produce more offense than they did at Bradley.

“It’s going to be a great atmosphere on Sunday,” Mullins said. “It’s great for our program and university. We get two hours to be on national TV. Everyone gets to see our community and see how much passion they have for SIU. That’s what this program is about.”