The dreams of November have morphed into the realities of February.

One of those realities is staring SIU right in the eyeballs Sunday.

“We’ve let a couple slip away,” said senior guard Lance Jones. “We’re still at the top of the league. We’ve been given a couple of extra chances because of some help. It’s time to start taking advantage of it.”

The Salukis (17-7, 9-4) host Missouri State (12-11, 8-5) in a 1 p.m. Missouri Valley Conference matinee, the lone league game on the Sabbath. With eyes from Nashville to Des Moines on it, SIU hopes it can correct problems that cropped up in road losses to Illinois State and Bradley.

Turnovers, untimely offensive rebounds by their opponents and an inability to execute late in games have scuttled the Salukis’ hopes to take the MVC lead by themselves. Were it not for Belmont dropping two in a row in concert with their loss, they would be looking up at the Bruins.

How does SIU get back into the win column? Here are three factors that could influence the outcome:

1. Leave the bakery

Turnovers are a tasty treat, unless your team has the ball. Then they’re something to be avoided, not because they put inches on your waistline, but because they can put points on the scoreboard.

Bradley put up 17 points off 13 Saluki miscues Wednesday night. Eleven of those occurred in the first half, allowing the Braves to take a 26-25 lead to halftime. If SIU played a cleaner first half, it could have taken the lead to the break.

While a one-point lead isn’t impregnable by any means, the psychological impact of owning the lead at intermission can’t be underestimated. Players see a halftime advantage and know they don’t have to go chase the game in any way.

Salukis coach Bryan Mullins stresses the importance of taking care of the ball before every game. Some games, the admonitions are heeded. Other games, when you’re facing Malevy Leons with an armspan that goes from one end of Carver Arena to the other, you get what you got on Wednesday night.

“That’s a big thing for us every single game,” Mullins said. “We just didn’t value the ball well enough.”

2. Rebound and rebound

SIU must rebound from consecutive losses for only the second time this year. It must also rebound the ball to secure a season sweep of an opponent that’s perfectly capable of offensive rebounding at will.

Missouri State might have lost to the Salukis last month in Springfield, but it wasn’t because it was meek on the glass. The Bears earned a 36-28 advantage, grabbing 15 offensive boards. Jonathan Mogbo was particularly difficult with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

In fact, Mogbo has been one of the top power forwards in the Valley lately, averaging 13.3 ppg and 10.5 caroms in the last four games. If Donovan Clay (illness) returns after missing Wednesday night’s 76-67 overtime win over Valparaiso, Missouri State will be even tougher underneath.

The Bears might also be without 3-point marksman Bryan Trimble (personal reasons), who drilled four 3s last month in the first half against SIU. And they’ve also been without guard Kendle Moore the last two games.

3. Help Domask bounce back

Banterra Center has become one of the top homecourts in the Valley this year. SIU is 10-1 in its dojo, outscoring the opposition by an average of nearly 13 ppg.

One of the reasons the Salukis are tough to beat at home is their best players tend to deliver strong efforts in front of friendly fans. Which brings us to Marcus Domask’s five-shot, five-point performance Wednesday night at Bradley.

Domask has never been hung up on taking the most shots. He’s comfortable taking five attempts or 25 in a game, depending on what his team needs. But there are some who think he should have touched the ball more than he did over 33:51 in Peoria.

Even if Clay, who guarded him well on Jan. 21 in Springfield, is back and given the assignment of defending him, Domask figures to get early touches. SIU has to get him involved if for no other reason than the possibility of creating for teammates, the thing he might do best.

“From what I could tell, Marcus got shots he was capable of making, but it just wasn’t his night,” Jones said at Bradley. “He’s shown he’s a tremendous player and he just had an off-night.”