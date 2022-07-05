 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
SIU Men's Golf | Salukis Gain transfer in UK's Archer

SIU men's golf coach Justin Fetcho

SIU men's golf coach Justin Fetcho, is seen here speaking at a 2020 press conference.

 SALUKI MEDIA SERVICES

SIU men's golf program gained Kentucky transfer Hugo Archer on Tuesday.

Archer played in seven events last year, averaging 73.6 strokes per round. Archer, who helped the Wildcats claim a spot in the NCAA's Columbus Regional, where SIU also played in May, posted six rounds at or better than par.

His best round was a 3-under par 68 at the Island Resort Intercollegiate. The native of France, a former national champion in his nation's U14 amateur tournament in 2015, has two years of eligibility left under new coach Justin Fetcho.

The SIU women's golf program also got good news Tuesday when they learned that Rose Bundy and Secilia Ho earned Women's Golf Coaches Association All-American Scholar honors. Ho earned a 3.95 grade point average in electrical engineering, while Bundy posted a 3.90 GPA in cinema journalism.

— The Southern

