An attorney with a diverse background in working with university students from around the world is the new director of the Center for International Education at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

Peter Li, most recently the director of the Office of International Student and Scholar Services at Texas A&M University-Kingsville, assumed his new role at SIU on Feb. 1. He also served as director of international programs at the University of Akron and as the executive director of international services at Clemson University.

Prior to working in international education, Li’s law practice specialized in immigration law, international law and business law. He worked in both private and governmental offices and served as a law clerk with the United States Department of Justice, Immigration and Naturalization Service and in the Ohio Attorney General’s office.

He earned his law degree at Cleveland-Marshall College of Law at Cleveland State University. He holds a master’s degree in botany from Ohio University, a master’s degree in paleobiology and geology from the Nanjing Institute of Geology and Paleobiology at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Nanjing, China as well as a bachelor’s degree in geology from Nanjing University.

Li said his focus will be “to support the university’s mission, vision and values as well as the needs and interests of students and faculty.” Specifically, he said he wants to increase international enrollment at SIU, encourage international exchange programs and increase the number of joint research endeavors between SIU and other institutions worldwide.

He added that he hopes to support international students by creating a welcoming and inclusive environment with the support, information and resources they need to succeed. He also wants to enhance intercultural understanding through events and activities which will bring diverse students together and be an advocate for international education.