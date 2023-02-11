Grading the Salukis

Offense: D

SIU’s top two scorers, Marcus Domask and Lance Jones, hit a combined 4 of 19 shots. But that was far from the only problem for the Salukis, which never showed a pulse until trailing 45-17 late in the first half. The ball movement wasn’t good enough until the first eight minutes of the second half, when they cut a 23-point deficit down to 12 before Drake pulled away. Jawaun Newton scored a season-high 13 points in the second half, but it wasn’t nearly enough.

Defense: D

How good were the Bulldogs and how bad was SIU on this side? At one point in the first half, with the score 26-6, Drake was averaging exactly two points per possession. It took the Salukis nearly 10 minutes to get a rebound as the Bulldogs started 11 of 14 and rebounded their first three misses. SIU couldn’t keep Drake from getting the shots it wanted and forced only seven turnovers, one an intentional shot clock violation on the next-to-last possession of the game.

Overall: D

For the first time this year, the Salukis don’t control their destiny in the MVC race. They’ll have to win their last four games and hope someone beats Drake once, which might be asking a lot given how good the Bulldogs looked Saturday. In what some billed as its biggest regular season game since 2007, SIU suffered the equivalent of a first round knockout to start the day and never got the game closer than 12 points over the last 35:56.