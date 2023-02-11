DES MOINES, Iowa – There were no what-ifs to digest for SIU Saturday at Knapp Center.
But there was plenty of regret after the Salukis fell behind 16-0 to start a big Missouri Valley Conference game against Drake on their way to an 82-59 loss that really didn’t feel that close.
SIU trailed 22-2 before managing a field goal and never got the game closer than 12 points over the final 35:56 in falling to 19-8 overall and 11-5 in the Valley. It’s one game behind the Bulldogs (21-6, 12-4) and Bradley, losing control of its MVC regular season championship destiny for the first time this year.
“They punched us in the mouth early and hit a couple of tough shots,” said Salukis guard Jawaun Newton. “We didn’t come out ready to play and that’s on us. We’ve got to come out and play harder. For big games, you’ve got to step up. This was one of the biggest games of the year.”
SIU offered up perhaps its smallest performance in response. It didn’t score for the first 5:32, finally ending Drake’s game-opening onslaught with two foul shots from Xavier Johnson. It didn’t make a field goal until Johnson sailed down the boulevard for a layup at the 13:13 mark.
All that did was cut the deficit to 22-4 and it didn’t get any better until Drake increased the advantage to 45-17 with 2:19 left on Garrett Sturtz’s 3-point play.
“Drake played with a ton of confidence and a lot of intensity,” said Salukis coach Bryan Mullins. “We gave up easy baskets early that gave them rhythm and we didn’t play well enough in that first half. We tried to fight back in the second half, but when you play against a team of that caliber, you’ve got to play for 40 minutes.”
In winning for the 10th time in 11 games, the Bulldogs became just the second team to top the 80 mark on SIU. Saint Louis rang up 85 on Dec. 3 and Drake was on its way to topping the Billikens before it finally cooled a bit after making 15 of its first 22 attempts, including 7 of 8 from 3.
The first possession for each team set the day’s tone. The Bulldogs won the tip, ran a play off it from the high post and Darnell Brodie found Roman Penn for a warm-up layup. The Salukis ran about 25 seconds of offense before Lance Jones fired up an airball from 3-point range.
Mullins had to burn a timeout just 2:28 into the game, long before his team scored a point. All he could do most of the first half was cross his arms and pace the sidelines as Drake made shot after shot, including a banked 3 from the top of the key by Sardaar Calhoun.
“You can’t give an NCAA Tournament team that much confidence and expect to come back on the road,” Mullins said. “It’s just too hard. You just dig yourself too big a hole.”
Penn, who was 1 of 15 with six turnovers last month when SIU nipped the Bulldogs 53-49 at Banterra Center, made 10 of 15 in the rematch. He finished with 21 points, eight assists – and just one turnover.
Four other teammates joined Penn in double figures. Tucker DeVries had 15, 12 in the second half, while D.J. Wilkins bombed in four 3-pointers and netted 12 points. Calhoun and Brodie each scored 11, with Brodie adding 11 rebounds.
The Salukis’ one burst of competence saw them shave a 28-point deficit to 56-44 when Newton drilled a corner 3 with 11:47 left. But the Bulldogs rattled off six straight points in 93 seconds to regain a 18-point lead and never looked back.
Newton and Jones each scored 13 points for SIU, while Xavier Johnson added 10. But leading scorer Marcus Domask, who pumped in a game-high 21 points last month when the Salukis beat Drake, was just 1 of 8 and managed only five points.
If SIU is to rally and win its first MVC regular season title since 2007, it probably has to win its last four games and get help from opponents of Drake and Bradley. Even a potential three-way tie might not favor the Salukis, depending on how far down the tiebreaker procedure goes.
“This game’s over with,” Newton said. “Let’s move on to the next one.”
DAWG BITES
The Bulldogs converted 33 of 58 field goals, marking just the third time this year the Salukis allowed an opponent to hit better than 50 %. Southern Indiana and Saint Louis also topped 50 %. … SIU allowed 1.34 points per possession, the most it’s ceded in a game this season, and it actually was worse at one point. Drake was at two points per trip when it led 26-6 at the second TV timeout of the first half. … Jones did come up with two steals, leaving him three shy of entering the top five for a career in program history. … The Salukis have a quick turnaround as they travel to Valparaiso Tuesday for a 6 p.m. tipoff.