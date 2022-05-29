SIU runs out of steam in MVC final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – There was no dog-pile for the Salukis early Sunday night.

After forcing the “if-necessary” game with a 9-6 win over Missouri State in the first game of the championship round, SIU’s hopes of snapping a 32-year NCAA Tournament drought probably ended with an emphatic thud.

The top-seeded Salukis ran out of gas in every aspect of the game, falling 13-3 to the sixth-seeded Bears at Hammons Field.

“I’d say that we just ran out of steam,” said SIU coach Lance Rhodes. “To lose on the first game and get all the way to the championship game … I’m extremely proud of our guys. We just couldn’t play 18 innings today and win.”

SIU (44-16) won four elimination games in just over 48 hours to get to the brink of accomplishing the goal Rhodes mentioned back in February – returning to the NCAA field. But after taking a 2-0 lead four batters into the game, the Salukis were trounced for the game’s remainder.

Jack Rigoni homered on the game’s third pitch, followed by J.T. Weber’s double to left and Kaeber Rog’s RBI single to right. Another single by Ryan Rodriguez appeared to line up SIU for a huge inning. But Adam Link retired the next three hitters to end the inning.

And, as it turned out, he ended the Salukis’ attack until the game was decided. SIU managed just four harmless singles over the next five innings as Link (6-5) attacked the zone and induced a spate of harmless rollover grounders to the pull side.

Meanwhile, the Salukis’ tired front-line pitching simply couldn’t hold back Missouri State (30-27). The Bears collected 12 hits off Matthew Steidl (7-4) and three relievers.

Steidl was making his first start after 29 relief appearances, including a 4 2/3-inning stint Saturday in a 7-5 win over Dallas Baptist. But he lasted just 1 1/3 innings, permitting four runs and not displaying his usual sharpness.

“In order to come all the way through the loser’s bracket and win a tournament, you need guys to step up,” Rhodes said. “You also need some luck. You need them to hit some balls right at people in the second game and we just didn’t have enough down the stretch to finish them off.

“Nothing against our guys, but we’re asking them to pitch with one day’s rest or no day’s rest. Things we were asking them to do today, you’d never ask them to do ordinarily. We were hoping they could perform at a high enough level to win a championship, but that was hard to do.”

Tanner Lewis relieved and gave up two runs over 2 2/3 innings before Trey McDaniel came on in the bottom of the fifth to quash a two-on, no-out threat and keep SIU in contention. However, the Bears collected four two-out runs in the sixth to make the game a blowout.

Weber singled home the Salukis’ last run in the seventh, but Will Duff clouted a mammoth three-run homer in the bottom of the inning, Missouri State’s 20th of the tournament.

Rhodes said after winning two games on Saturday that SIU would need to win two more on Sunday to make the NCAA tourney. Despite dropping the game that could have put his team in the tournament, Rhodes is maintaining hope ahead of Monday morning’s selection show.

He said the Salukis deserve a bid ahead of Dallas Baptist, a team they beat three times in four games.

“If two teams are going to get in from this league, we won the league and we won every series in the league,” he said. “There’s nobody that had a better body of work than we did and we played better down the stretch. But it’s out of our hands.

“We did all we could do.”

DAWG BITES

Rodriguez, Pier-Olivier Boucher and Nick Hagedorn made the all-tourney team from SIU. Boucher and Hagedorn each homered twice in Sunday’s first game. Hagedorn finished with a tournament-high four homers while catching all 54 innings in SIU’s six games. … Weber and Rigoni each had three of SIU’s 12 hits in the second game. If the Salukis don’t make the NCAA field, Weber at least went out with a bang, ripping a double to right-center with two outs in the ninth. … Hagedorn’s second homer in the opener allowed SIU to set a new program record for homers in a season. It finished with 86.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 1 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.