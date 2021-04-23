SIU School of Music remains resilient and transformative

This summer, the School of Music once again will present the fully professional Southern Illinois Music Festival, July 6-18. The festival has a reputation for excellence and promotes our university’s image for cultural activity on a national scale. Festival artists include members of the Chicago Symphony, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera, and come from North and South America, Europe and Asia. Centerpiece of the 2021 Festival is Mozart’s hilarious and appropriately revised opera, “COVID fan tutte,” with dramatic cameo appearances by a famous public health official and a Supreme Court justice.

Other highlights include “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi, several wind concertos and arias, beautiful preludes by Verdi, Puccini and Debussy, string octets by Raff and Gliere, French chamber music for strings and winds, piano trios by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich, Dvorak’s Piano Quintet, and much more, including a “Best of the Fest” concert on the final weekend. The festival will also present a popular free admission Jive with Jazz and Klassics for Kids events at venues around the region. All in just 13 days! Venues include Shryock Auditorium, ArtSpace 304 and iconic churches in Carbondale, Cairo and Anna, with tickets available at the door. Just as we did in 2020, festival artists and patrons will comply with state and local health regulations regarding mask wearing, social distancing and audience size limitations. The tentative festival schedule, in addition to other School of Music events, is available at music.siu.edu.