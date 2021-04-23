SIU School of Music remains resilient and transformative

It has been a year and a month since the performing arts at SIU faced the unique challenges brought on by the global pandemic.
Since last fall, SIU’s hybrid model has allowed many students to return to the classroom. But group activities involving physical collaboration and public attendance remain limited by state and university safety guidelines. Music lovers have been heartened by the resilience and creativity displayed by the School of Music, where students and faculty have found new ways to promote their mission of community engagement and artistic excellence.
A variety of performances
All of the large ensembles have performed live throughout this unusual school year. Outdoor venues have facilitated safe performance conditions — not just for the Marching Salukis, who have brought great spirit to Saluki Athletics this season — but also for Wind Ensemble and Concert Choir on the steps of Shryock Auditorium and for Studio Jazz Ensemble in the newly renovated courtyard of the SIU Alumni Center in Woody Hall.
Indoor festivals have also made their return. Outside the Box Festival of New Music featured students and faculty in small groups performing works by renowned composers Stephen Taylor and Robert McClure. And with most students resuming in-person lessons, solo recitals have resumed on pace, most of them livestreamed via the SIU School of Music YouTube channel.
Summer music
This summer, the School of Music once again will present the fully professional Southern Illinois Music Festival, July 6-18. The festival has a reputation for excellence and promotes our university’s image for cultural activity on a national scale. Festival artists include members of the Chicago Symphony, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Los Angeles Opera and Washington National Opera, and come from North and South America, Europe and Asia. Centerpiece of the 2021 Festival is Mozart’s hilarious and appropriately revised opera, “COVID fan tutte,” with dramatic cameo appearances by a famous public health official and a Supreme Court justice.
Other highlights include “The Four Seasons” by Vivaldi, several wind concertos and arias, beautiful preludes by Verdi, Puccini and Debussy, string octets by Raff and Gliere, French chamber music for strings and winds, piano trios by Mendelssohn and Shostakovich, Dvorak’s Piano Quintet, and much more, including a “Best of the Fest” concert on the final weekend. The festival will also present a popular free admission Jive with Jazz and Klassics for Kids events at venues around the region. All in just 13 days! Venues include Shryock Auditorium, ArtSpace 304 and iconic churches in Carbondale, Cairo and Anna, with tickets available at the door. Just as we did in 2020, festival artists and patrons will comply with state and local health regulations regarding mask wearing, social distancing and audience size limitations. The tentative festival schedule, in addition to other School of Music events, is available at music.siu.edu.