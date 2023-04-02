When Sarah Harness transferred to Nebraska last summer, there was a school of thought that SIU’s softball team might not have a true ace on its pitching staff.

Consider that thought quashed.

Madi Eberle turned in another stellar effort Sunday, firing a two-hit shutout as the Salukis blanked Indiana State 1-0 in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference doubleheader at Charlotte West Stadium.

In the nightcap, Hannah Hockerman and Elliott Stinson combined on another two-hit shutout as SIU swept the twinbill and the series 2-0. The Salukis gave up just one run on seven hits over three games to the punchless Sycamores (17-17, 6-3).

Then again, Eberle (12-1) has made a whole lot of lineups look feeble this year. She lowered her earned run average to 1.43 with a dominant, efficient performance. Eberle needed only 84 pitches to record her fifth complete game of the year.

“Trusting my defense,” Eberle said when asked what worked best for her this weekend. “Knowing they have my back no matter what.”

Eberle’s faith in her teammates was most apparent in the biggest jam she faced in the top of the sixth, when Indiana State filled the bases with one out. A rare error on Rylie Hamilton, followed by a one-out single by Danielle Henning and a walk to Isabella Henning, put Eberle in peril with the No. 4 and 5 hitters coming up.

The old Eberle would have reared back and tried to overpower hitters. This year’s version did this with the game possibly on the line: Popped up Annie Tokarek on the first pitch, popped up Kennedy Shade on the first pitch.

When Hamilton caught Shade’s pop-up to end the threat, Eberle and catcher Anna Carder each pumped their fists Tiger Woods-style to celebrate.

“That’s crazy,” Eberle said. “That was a big-time out. It got the whole team rolling.”

There was still the little matter of scoring a run against Lauren Sackett (3-5), who spent the first five innings shackling SIU (27-5, 9-2) with a riser and a curve. But Carder ripped a leadoff double to right-center and pinch-runner Kerrigan Gamm reached third on Aubree DePron’s one-out grounder.

Tori Schullian worked a walk and stole second with Bailey Caylor at the plate. Caylor then flicked a 1-1 pitch into left for a single that plated Gamm with the only run.

Eberle took care of the seventh, freezing Kaylee Barrett with an 0-2 screwball to finish a weekend where she permitted just one run on five hits in 14 innings.

“She’s gone unnoticed in a way,” said Salukis coach Jen Sewell. “I don’t think people saw her stepping up in a way that she has. She really is a number one. Her mentality is to get the ball in the first game of the day, every day.”

Hockerman and Stinson (10-2) teamed to match Eberle’s domination in the second game. Stinson got the win after working the last four innings, although Elizabeth Warwick might get a save of sorts after robbing Kennedy Shade of a game-tying two-run homer to end the top of the sixth with the latest in her series of defensive gems.

Lexi Benko (8-5) again pitched well for Indiana State but gave up one big hit – Carder’s two-run, two-out double off the right field wall in the third that scored Caylor and Jackie Lis. The Salukis managed just eight runs in the series, tying their fewest in any three-game stretch this year.

But with Eberle leading the way in the circle, eight was more than enough for SIU to improve to 17-0 at home.

“We haven’t won like that in a while where the pitchers stuck it for all three games,” Sewell said. “Every pitcher had all their pitches and all they needed out there. They felt comfortable. Just a really good job of commanding all the pitches they had.”

The Salukis start a seven-game road trip Wednesday at Saint Louis. That’s followed by MVC series against Evansville and Northern Iowa before hosting Bradley on April 21.