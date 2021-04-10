SIU softball | Jenny from the Block: Jansen homer lifts SIU

“I wanted to make teams pitch to her,” Blaylock said.

Jansen got a chance to walk it off for two reasons – an excellent outing from Sarah Harness (13-2) and a wild two-pitch sequence in the bottom of the sixth that saw the Salukis (27-6, 9-3) lose a potential tie-breaking homer and associate head coach Jen Sewell in that order.

Harness scattered six hits and fanned 11, a performance which was one of her best this year. The Purple Aces (17-12, 5-5) are second in the conference in scoring at 5.21 runs per game, ranking only behind SIU’s 5.22.

They fielded a lineup Saturday with eight of their nine batters hitting .265 or better. Six of them also entered the game with double-figure walks. Total number of walks issued by Harness Saturday: Zero.

“She really showed a lot of toughness,” Blaylock said. “I loved how she settled in after the first three or four innings.”

Vetter was Harness’ equal for six innings, although she needed a puff of wind to get through the sixth without a run. Elisabeth Huckleberry ambushed the inning’s first pitch, unloading a long drive to left that probably flew 50 feet over the wall but hooked just outside the foul pole in the judgment of third base umpire Dan Rogers.