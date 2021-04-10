SIU softball | Jenny from the Block: Jansen homer lifts SIU

CARBONDALE – Jenny from the block?
More like Jenny walking off.
SIU’s Jenny Jansen blasted a game-winning two-run homer in the bottom of the seventh Saturday to lift the Salukis past Evansville 3-1 in the opener of a Missouri Valley Conference softball series at Charlotte West Stadium.
Two pitches after Maddy Vermejan coaxed her third walk of the day, Jansen turned on a 1-0 riser from Izzy Vetter (9-6). The towering fly ball to left field probably didn’t need the push it got from a wind that gusted over 20 mph to leave the yard, but settled into the grass several feet beyond the wall.
It was the second walkoff bomb of Jansen’s career. Before this one, coach Kerri Blaylock dipped into the powers of positive thinking to remind her of the last one.
“Remember your freshman year when you hit that walkoff against UNI? Let’s do it again,” Blaylock said to Jansen.
“She always believes in me more than I believe in myself,” Jansen said.
Which is why Blaylock made another tweak to the SIU lineup. Feeling that Jansen’s average had fallen to .275 because she wasn’t getting enough good pitches to hit, Blaylock pushed her up to the second spot for the first time in her career, slotting her between Vermejan and Katelyn Massa.
“I wanted to make teams pitch to her,” Blaylock said.
Jansen got a chance to walk it off for two reasons – an excellent outing from Sarah Harness (13-2) and a wild two-pitch sequence in the bottom of the sixth that saw the Salukis (27-6, 9-3) lose a potential tie-breaking homer and associate head coach Jen Sewell in that order.
Harness scattered six hits and fanned 11, a performance which was one of her best this year. The Purple Aces (17-12, 5-5) are second in the conference in scoring at 5.21 runs per game, ranking only behind SIU’s 5.22.
They fielded a lineup Saturday with eight of their nine batters hitting .265 or better. Six of them also entered the game with double-figure walks. Total number of walks issued by Harness Saturday: Zero.
“She really showed a lot of toughness,” Blaylock said. “I loved how she settled in after the first three or four innings.”
Vetter was Harness’ equal for six innings, although she needed a puff of wind to get through the sixth without a run. Elisabeth Huckleberry ambushed the inning’s first pitch, unloading a long drive to left that probably flew 50 feet over the wall but hooked just outside the foul pole in the judgment of third base umpire Dan Rogers.
Rogers and his crew huddled at Blaylock’s request to discuss the play, but stuck with the call. One pitch later, a borderline low strike, Sewell quickly voiced her considerable objections and was booted by David Lee.
From the third base coaches’ box, where she replaced Sewell, Blaylock wanted to see her team react in a proper fashion to adversity.
“You need to learn to lose and adjust to things not going your way,” she said. “I asked someone to step up and show me some mental toughness. Evansville is being tough and we have to match that.”
An inning later, Jansen answered the call.
“Kerri’s positive manifestation might have helped me out,” she said with a grin.
DAWG BITES
SIU held Senior Day ceremonies for four members of the 2020 team that didn’t get a chance to have a senior day because of COVID-19 cancelling the season. Susie Baranski, Kyleigh Decker, Nicole Johnson and Claire Miller-Hand all threw ceremonial first pitches and were honored post-game on the field. “A perfect day for us,” Blaylock said. … The Salukis’ first run scored in the second on a bases-loaded walk to Vermejan, while Katie McLean’s perfectly-executed squeeze bunt plated Hannah Hood for Evansville in the third. … The teams will play a doubleheader Sunday, beginning at noon