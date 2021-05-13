SIU Softball | MVC Tournament: Jansen, Harness lead SIU past Drake

Drake’s other serious threat occurred in the sixth when Macy Johnson sprayed a double to left for her third hit and Emily Valtman walked. But Harness whiffed pinch-hitter Kristen Arias on three pitches, popped up Lightner and got a fielder’s choice grounder from Makayla Rice.

Nicole Timmons (11-11), who pitched three scoreless innings for the Bulldogs in the morning before being lifted, battled to keep Drake in contention. She allowed eight hits and two walks while hitting three batters, but held the Salukis to 2 of 11 with runners in scoring position.

SIU stranded 11 runners, including the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth. But Jansen’s mighty wallop obscured all those failures.

It was one of her three hits, upping her average to .333 with 42 RBI in 49 games and underscoring the surprise of some after she was left off both all-conference teams Wednesday.

“I would absolutely fricking hate to pitch to her,” Harness said. “She was locked in today.”

If Jansen stays locked in for the weekend, it might be hard to lock the Salukis out.

“I think we’ll come locked in tomorrow and ready to go,” she said.

DAWG BITES

Overheard from the SIU section after Jansen was punched out in the fifth on a borderline high strike: “Bring on the robot umps.” … Maddy Vermejan was hitless but still reached base twice by way of being hit by inside pitches. That gives her 29 HBPs in just 49 games. … Freshman Bailey Caylor bagged three hits, including a bunt single two hitters before Jansen’s homer.

