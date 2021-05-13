SIU Softball | MVC Tournament: Jansen, Harness lead SIU past Drake

EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Jenny Jansen got her pitch and barely missed hitting a prodigious homer, the ball curling to the left of the foul pole in left field.
Then she got her pitch — again — on the next pitch.
“I didn’t think I’d get another good pitch like that, but if she threw it to me again, I wasn’t going to let it go by,” Jansen said.
This time, the ball stayed fair and left Cooper Stadium by plenty. The three-run homer in the bottom of the third provided SIU’s softball team with the only runs it needed in a 3-0 blanking of Drake Thursday at the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
In improving to 35-14, the fourth-seeded Salukis advanced to a Friday morning semifinal at 11:02 against No. 1 Illinois State. The Redbirds earned a double bye after winning the Valley regular season title that SIU was tabbed to take in March.
“We don’t feel any pressure on us right now because we’re not the one or two seed, you know what I mean? We’re just coming in here trying to stay focused and have a lot of fun,” said Salukis coach Kerri Blaylock. “We’re just playing one game at a time.”
Jansen’s power bat and Sarah Harness’ power arm got SIU to Friday. Jansen’s seventh homer was enough for Harness, who ceded just five hits in her fourth shutout and 20th victory of the year.
Harness fanned nine and walked just one in a 107-pitch effort that was one of her best in weeks. Harness (20-6), who lowered her earned run average to 1.58, said after the game that she’s not been at 100 percent for a couple of weeks.
“I felt really good today,” she said. “I felt like I had better stuff overall today than I’ve had for a while. I had good spin and the ball was jumping. I was pleased.”
While fifth-seeded Drake finished 19-30 for a reason, that reason wasn’t offense. The Bulldogs entered the game hitting .278 as a team and averaging more than four runs per game. They were coming off a 7-1 rout of Loyola Thursday morning in which they established a 7-0 lead after three innings and cruised.
Drake had a chance early to take control. Two infield hits put Harness on notice. She responded with a called third strike against Skylar Rigby and an inning-ending fielder’s choice bouncer from Addie Lightner.
Beginning with that stretch, Harness mowed down 11 of 13 hitters. Her riser missed bats, her changeup attracted some silly swings and her command was as precise as it was early in the season.
“She’s just outstanding,” Blaylock said of Harness. “She keeps us in games. She had great command of her pitches and she looked really good. That’s a very good hitting team, and to handle them says a lot for her.”
Drake’s other serious threat occurred in the sixth when Macy Johnson sprayed a double to left for her third hit and Emily Valtman walked. But Harness whiffed pinch-hitter Kristen Arias on three pitches, popped up Lightner and got a fielder’s choice grounder from Makayla Rice.
Nicole Timmons (11-11), who pitched three scoreless innings for the Bulldogs in the morning before being lifted, battled to keep Drake in contention. She allowed eight hits and two walks while hitting three batters, but held the Salukis to 2 of 11 with runners in scoring position.
SIU stranded 11 runners, including the bases loaded in the fourth and fifth. But Jansen’s mighty wallop obscured all those failures.
It was one of her three hits, upping her average to .333 with 42 RBI in 49 games and underscoring the surprise of some after she was left off both all-conference teams Wednesday.
“I would absolutely fricking hate to pitch to her,” Harness said. “She was locked in today.”
If Jansen stays locked in for the weekend, it might be hard to lock the Salukis out.
“I think we’ll come locked in tomorrow and ready to go,” she said.
DAWG BITES
Overheard from the SIU section after Jansen was punched out in the fifth on a borderline high strike: “Bring on the robot umps.” … Maddy Vermejan was hitless but still reached base twice by way of being hit by inside pitches. That gives her 29 HBPs in just 49 games. … Freshman Bailey Caylor bagged three hits, including a bunt single two hitters before Jansen’s homer.